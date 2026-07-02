Thomas Officially Signs With Cavs, Brings 'Otherworldly' Confidence to NBA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When former Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas surprisingly dropped out of the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, there were plenty of people disappointed fans who voiced their concerns on social media.

Some believed a return to school could have given him much better odds to play himself into a lottery selection in 2027. However, Thomas wanted to bet on himself and he ultimately received quite the package for an early second round pick.

Thomas, who was drafted No. 34 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers signed a four year, $9.3 million contract, which happens to be more than some of the first rounders ahead of him. While his agent Sam Permut of Roc Nation received plenty of scrutiny from media and fans alike, he ended up doing well by reaching a quality deal for a second round rookie.

The first three years and $6.4 million of Thomas' contract is fully guaranteed, according to Field of 68's Jeff Goodman. The guaranteed portion of his deal is reportedly more than picks 26-30, which is a reflection of Thomas' actual pre-draft stock, professional ceiling and ability to contribute during his first season.

Meleek Thomas, selected 34th by Cleveland, has signed a 4-year contract worth $9.3 million, source told @TheFieldOf68.



First 3 years and 6.4 million is guaranteed, per source - which is actually more guaranteed money than picks 26-30 in this year’s draft.



I was critical of… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 1, 2026

One interesting nugget Goodman provided about Thomas' contract news is that he potentially commanded at least $ 4 million had he returned to college for his sophomore year.

While playing alongside fellow freshman and SEC Player of the Year Darius Acuff, Thomas was just as consistent in his role. He even expanded into more of a compete offensive player with a true three-level scoring ability.

Thomas played in 37 games, including 21 as a starting during as a one-and-done freshman for the Razorbacks. He averaged 16 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 31 minutes of action per game.

He was magnificent beyond the arc by drilling 42% from 3-point range on the year, but was even better in SEC and postseason play while making 48% of his attempts. He led the Razorbacks in free throw shooting at 84%, thre point percentage, steals (51), and ranked No. 10 among SEC players with 203 made field goals on the year.

Once selected by the Cavaliers last Wednesday, Thomas told the ESPN broadcast that it was time to get to work for a franchise that finished 52-30 overall, but fell just short of an NBA Finals appearance this season.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari talks with guard Meleek Thomas (1) against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I would say how my game best translates to the NBA level, all the intangibles I bring, my leadership, my energy, a lot of the things that you can’t teach talent-wise,” Thomas said told the Cleveland media on Wednesday. “Talent, you could get better at. Again, more physical and your offensive skill sets, your defensive principles and things like that, but the intangibles I bring to the game, my energy, my leadership.

"I’m willing to dive on the floor for loose balls, just the things that don’t really show up in a stat sheet are going to show up from Day One.”

And as Razorbacks coach John Calipari often said about Thomas, it was "his otherworldly confidence" that helped him perform at such a high level the moment he stepped foot on campus.

“At this level, I see myself fitting in wherever I got to be,” Thomas continued. “If it’s going to be point guard, I’m gonna be a very special point guard in the NBA. If it’s a two guard, I’m gonna be a very special two guard. I just got to fit in around the pieces that are already here.

"Whatever I can do best to help the team and impact winning, that’s what I’m going to do."

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