Razorbacks' Freshmen Must Bring 'Otherworldly Confidence' to High Point

PORTLAND, Ore. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari did not hide the admiration he has for his two freshmen guards Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas after his team's 97-78 win over Hawaii at Moda Arena.

While each of them have vastly different skill sets, they both impact the game while on the floor on any given night.

Acuff is the pulse who makes Arkansas' offense go while Thomas has broadened his game from three-point scorer to having a three-level impact on every possession. Each of them became automatic threats from deep in SEC play and have been a huge reason for Arkansas' late season run and 27-8 record.

Acuff’s ability to collapse defenses off high ball screens consistently forced Hawaii into rotations opening weak-side looks. For Thomas, he has become just as comfortable attacking closeouts with a finger roll as he is spotting up beyond the arc.

Whether a game has been at home, on the road or in a neutral site venue neither freshmen guard is rattled. They have unmatched confidence every night and have avoided hitting the freshman wall at any point this season.

"[Meleek & Darius] have other-worldly confidence. Both of them could run for President some day." 😂



Coach Calipari spoke w/ @JaredSGreenberg about his standout freshman after the #MarchMadness win 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/GplHIM2AH4 — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 19, 2026

In their first NCAA Tournament appearance against Hawaii, Acuff and Thomas were fearless, scoring a combined 45 points, 12 assists, 11 rebounds and three steals.

"Because they have otherworldly confidence," Calipari said after the game. "Both of them could run for president someday. You can't tell them anything about, 'You're not this. You're not that.' They look at you like, 'You're nuts.' Both of them play that way."

Acuff became Arkansas’ third SEC Player of the Year and became the program's first unanimous first team All-American in basketball as he was voted first team All-America today by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and the National Association of Basketball Coaches last week.

Thomas earned SEC All-Freshman honors for his performance throughout the season, and has improved drastically in March with three 20+ point outings over the previous five games. He has scored at least 10 points in 28-of-35 games in what will likely be his lone year in the college ranks.

He went down hard after a layup during the early stages of Thursday's victory over the Warriors, but was helped back up after initially laying on the floor face down to collect his thoughts. That didn't impact his game at all as he continued to play at a high level despite sitting on the bench for a spurt in the second half.

Arkansas Razorbacks Meleek Thomas against Hawaii in NCAA Tournament. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

"The stuff with Meleek, you can imagine what I was thinking," Calipari said after the game. "Like, we're down to two [guards] and the rent is due. He was like, No, I'm good.

"It's like Darius, right? They say they're good. I'm like, All right, let's go."

In a day where teams often rely on veterans from the transfer portal to build a national championship caliber roster, Calipari is still doing it his way to make a difference to in the lives of young men.

Arkansas' next test comes against a High Point squad that allows plenty of points, but can score in bunches to make things interesting. Just ask Wisconsin.

Against deeper, more physical backcourts, Arkansas will need both guards to maintain efficiency while limiting turnovers, something that becomes increasingly difficult as the tournament tightens.

In Arkansas' biggest moments this season, Calipari's dependable freshmen came through in the biggest moments.

While most college basketball fans will be tuned in to watch a No. 12 seed in High Point continue its Cinderella run, they'll also have the opportunity to watch two potential one-and-done's dazzle their way to a Sweet 16 bid in Portland.

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