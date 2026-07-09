FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As more of the Arkansas men's basketball schedule continues to be released for the upcoming 2025-206 season it was confirmed earlier this week that the Razorbacks will face Michigan State on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit, bringing back an always-exciting matchup between a pair of hall of fame coaches in John Calipari and Tom Izzo.

The upcoming Thanksgiving matchup will be the seventh time in both coaches' legendary careers that they have faced off against each other and one this year, the winning coach will pull back in front after last year's game split the series at three apiece.

While Izzo and Calipari have never coached in the same conference, it is always a treat for basketball fans when their schedules align, as it consistently produces an exciting clash of styles between both teams involved.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari during game against the Jackson State Tigers at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

The friendly rivalry between Izzo and Calipari dates back to 2008 when both coaches met up for the first time in the Sweet 16. That night, Memphis was able to get the best of the Spartans, knocking a top-10 Michigan State team out of the tournament in a dominant 92-74 victory.

Most recently, Izzo delivered a heartbreaking loss to Calipari and the Razorbacks in an early regular-season game last November, which resulted in the Spartans earning a 69-66 victory at home. While this year's game was expected to be played at Bud Walton Arena, the plan was put on hold for at least another year with the return of the home-and-home likely to come in 2027.

Last year's game was the first time Calipari had faced off against Izzo since his arrival at Arkansas just two seasons ago.

Following the loss last season, it should be assumed that Calipari had already circled the upcoming Thanksgiving Day game on his calendar as an opportunity to get some revenge against his longtime friend.

Calipari has lost the previous two games he has coached against Michigan State and will be entering Thanksgiving Day looking to get his first win against the program since 2019, when he was at Kentucky.

Arkansas, once again, brings in another freshmen class expected to lead them to a third straight NCAA Tournament bid, but one that advances past the Sweet 16. With such a heavyweight Thanksgiving Day clash scheduled, it'll allow Calipari to further know where his team stands and get a pulse on the Razorbacks trajectory.

Both the Spartans (No. 8) and Razorbacks (No. 11) were included in ESPN's top 25 preseason rankings, released earlier this summer.

Arkansas Razorbacks Billy Richmond during game against the Jackson State Tigers at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

In the way-too-early ranking, Jeff Borzello's projected starting five for Arkansas includes 5-star freshman Jordan Smith, junior guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (Georgia), junior wing Billy Richmond III, 5-star freshman Miikka Muurinen and senior center Cooper Bowser (Furman).

If previous history is any indication, the upcoming matchup between Calipari and Izzo should be considered a must-watch game for all college basketball fans, as it could be one of the final times these two coaching greats face off against each other in their respective careers.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 4:30 p.m. and will be televised on CBS, allowing all college hoops fans to take a break from football and watch a potential instant classic between two future Hall of Fame coaches.

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