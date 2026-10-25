FAYETTEVILLE — I was in The Pyramid. I was in FedExForum. I watched John Calipari coach Memphis when the building, the expectations and the feeling surrounding the program were changing.

Those memories are part of why Wednesday’s exhibition at Arkansas means more to me than another opportunity to examine a rotation.

Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway is bringing Memphis to Bud Walton Arena, where Calipari now coaches the Razorbacks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central on SEC Network+. There will be basketball worth evaluating, but the relationship between the men directing it deserves attention, too.

It is genuinely nice to see. Two people with substantial places in Memphis basketball history are finding ways to connect those chapters rather than making everybody choose between them. For somebody who watched Calipari’s chapter from inside both buildings, that carries some meaning.

Penny Hardaway speaks during a reception to celebrate the Penny Hardaway Golf Classic, which raises money to support youth programs, give scholarships, and more on Sept. 10, 2026 at the National Civil Rights Museum Legacy Center in Memphis, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Different Chapters, Same Connection to Memphis

Hardaway and Calipari did not build their Memphis histories together. Calipari never coached Penny. Their relationship is not a former player returning to compete against the coach who helped send him to the NBA. It is something different, rooted in a program that shaped both of their careers.

Penny played for Larry Finch from 1991 through 1993, establishing his place in Memphis basketball long before returning as head coach in 2018. His connection belongs to the city, the university and the people who watched him become one of the program’s defining players.

Calipari arrived in 2000 and coached the Tigers through 2009. His teams made Memphis a persistent national conversation, with the 2008 run to the championship game becoming the defining competitive moment of that tenure. The NCAA later vacated that season’s results, a necessary part of an honest account. The experience itself remains part of the city’s basketball memory.

Those histories do not need to compete for space. Penny represents a player’s connection to Memphis and the responsibility of returning to lead it. Calipari represents a different period, one supporters experienced intensely before his departure for Kentucky complicated the relationship. Their willingness to engage now does not erase any of that. It allows the story to continue without requiring another argument over which chapter matters most.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari against Hawaii in NCAA Tournament. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

The Players Are Part of What Makes This Work

The clearest window into the relationship came before last year’s exhibition in Memphis. During an appearance on Hardaway’s Two Cents podcast, Calipari discussed the possibility of bringing Arkansas back. His interest extended beyond coaching another game.

“You start with this exhibition, but they’re gonna have all my former players come back,” Calipari said. “I coached 50, 60 guys. I say bring them all back. Now, that encourages me to do this.”

That gets closer to why the connection is worth appreciating. A coach’s history is not limited to his record or the destination of his next contract. It includes the players who made that period possible, the people who watched them and the relationships that continue after the uniforms change.

Hardaway’s participation in that conversation mattered. Memphis did not need to pretend its former coach had never existed, and Calipari did not need to return as though the current program belonged to him. There was room for the present coach, the former coach and the players connecting those eras.

Last October’s Hoops for St. Jude exhibition supplied a public expression of that possibility. Reporting from Memphis described the crowd rising to applaud both coaches as they approached center court. One ovation does not mean every disagreement disappeared. It does demonstrate that acknowledging one person’s contribution does not require diminishing another’s place.

Respect Does Not Require Rewriting the Past

I would not claim access to their private conversations or turn their public interactions into a relationship neither man has described. What is visible is useful enough. They have talked together, helped make these exhibitions happen and maintained a basketball connection between their programs.

Hardaway also joined other coaches in supporting a college-sports letter Calipari directed to members of the U.S. Senate this summer. Agreement on one issue does not explain an entire relationship, but it offers another example of their willingness to work in the same direction.

That is refreshing in a profession where nearly every interaction can be interpreted as positioning. Neither coach has to weaken his current program’s interests to respect the other’s history. Penny can pursue what is best for Memphis. Calipari can do the same for Arkansas.

The past does not have to become uncomplicated for the present to become constructive. That is the part I appreciate most. Nobody needs to revise how Calipari’s departure felt or pretend Memphis basketball began and ended with one coach. There can be an honest accounting and a relationship worth continuing.

Wednesday Still Needs to Be About Basketball

The sentiment should not obscure why these teams are playing. Memphis comes to Fayetteville after beating Mississippi State 75-58 in an exhibition Friday. Hardaway’s team is responding to last season’s 13-19 finish, giving the Tigers plenty of reason to treat another road opportunity seriously.

Calipari has his own evaluation to make. An exhibition allows Arkansas to examine communication, decision-making and lineup combinations against players who have not spent weeks learning the same practice habits. The Razorbacks need useful answers, not simply an enjoyable evening.

I will be interested in how Arkansas responds when the first option disappears. Can the offense remain organized? Who communicates when a possession becomes uncomfortable? Does the team make the next necessary play without requiring Calipari to supply every instruction from the sideline?

Those answers will matter after the greetings end. The relationship between the coaches gives the evening another layer, but the players still need a competitive test. Both things can coexist without taking anything away from the other.

There Is Room for All of It

Having watched Calipari’s Memphis teams inside The Pyramid and FedExForum, I do not need Wednesday to recreate those years. Different players are on the floor, different responsibilities belong to the coaches and another program now carries Calipari’s expectations.

What I appreciate is seeing the connection remain useful. Penny is bringing Memphis to Calipari’s current home. Their teams can compete without either man having to surrender his place in the story that links them.

For a sport so often consumed by departures, disputes and the next transaction, that is worth noticing. The basketball needs to be good enough to teach both coaches something. The relationship already offers something worth appreciating.

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