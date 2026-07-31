What to Watch For in Razorbacks First Game at Baha Mar Summer League?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks and John Calipari are looking to get off on the right track when a reloaded team takes the floor Friday night against The Bahamas National Team in the Baha Mar Summer League.

With a roster stocked with 5-star freshman and a trio of veterans, the Razorbacks will be looking to gain chemistry on the floor without having to go up against each other.

While Miikkaa Muurinen will be on the bench, he is one of many overseas athletes currently going through the process of becoming eligible for the regular season, and won't be able to participate in the foreign tour.

Arkansas added tremendous length to its roster with four players possessing a wingspan wider than 7-feet and could put several lineups on the floor that goes no shorter than 6-foot-6.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari on the sidelines against the Winthrop Eagles at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

While things probably won't go all so smoothly in The Bahamas as the Razorbacks transition into a new year, it'll be fun to keep an eye on some things to see if they actually improve from last season.

Quick Defensive Fix

Caliipari talked all offseason that his team was going to be better from a defensive standpoint. However, it's not a high bar to meet considering how bad the Razorbacks were just a few short months ago.

Arkansas' block percentage last season was far from lacking, but when they were forced to play tough, physical big men they had nobody in place to match that physicality.

With center Cooper Bowser standing alongside freshmen such as Caleb Ourigou, and Maper Maker, the Razorbacks are going to be tested early and often in the post.

One area the Razorbacks did have quality defenders at was at the wings with Billy Richmond III and shooting guard Meleek Thomas who showed they could hold their own. Now, with Richmond back with JJ Andrews (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) and Abdou Toure (6-foot-6, 210 pounds, Arkansas has plenty of legnth on the perimeter to limit opponent efficiency.

Georgia transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson has a confident offensively driven guard, who tallied10 20-point outbursts, including three 30-point performance just last year. He provides quality defense in spurts nine games with at least three steals, including a SEC career-high four in a win over Arkansas last season.

Every time down the court, Wilkinson is going to press opposing guards into bad decisions by picking their pockets and turning it into points on the other end.

The Razorbacks have brought the energy to the floor, but have played a tad hesitant on the defensive end to avoid foul trouble, which played a role in what could've been a signature road victory against Alabama last season.

As Calipari implements more of a platoon-like vision with this roster, it could lead to the Razorbacks providing several different looks, especially on the offensive end

How's Air Jordan Look?

The reingning Gatorade National Player of the Year comes to Arkansas with plenty of expectations for him after averaging 27 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals per game while shooting 56% from the field, 37 % from 3-point range and 72% from the free throw line as a senior.

The one mark agaisnt him coming in is his ability as a consistent shooter, but his full body of work over the past year to improve his game will pay off as a potential one-and-done.

The Bahamas National Team will likely have a gameplan in place to disrupt him from getting into a flow going up against older, physical guards in the Baha Mar Summer League. It's probably not fair to predict a stat line for how Smith will do in his college exhibition debut.

Just seeing how he operates in the halfcourt flow of Arkansas' offense and seeing his chemistry with new teammates will show just how far along he is in his development as a college athlete.

Calipari might say he's going into the week by enjoying the process of watching this team come together, but it'll make a world of difference from an outside perspective if he impresses Friday night.

Arkansas fans can watch all four games of the Razorbacks Baha Mar Summer League games on Flo Sports.

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