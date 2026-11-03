Five Bold Predictions for Arkansas Basketball’s 2026-27 Season

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is entering Year Three of the John Calipari era, and the expectations are higher than they've been in quite some time around these parts.

The Razorbacks' basketball program has been a consistent one since the start of the decade with five Sweet 16 appearances, including two berths in the Elite Eight over the previous six seasons.

Most programs take a step back after losing three NBA Draft picks like Darius Acuff, Meleek Thomas and Trevon Brazile. But Calipari just reloaded by signing the consensus No. 1 overall recruiting class, a couple of impact transfers and returns junior wing Billy Richmond III, who has become one of the best two-way players in college basketball.

With rising expectations and a wild ride of an offseason to finalize the roster, Arkansas is in a spot to make some serious noise come March. Here's five bold predictions for the Razorbacks this season.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Billy Richmond III (24) dunks the ball during the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Bud Walton Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Win 30-Plus Games For First Time Since 1994-95

It's been over 30 years since Arkansas last won 30 games, which last took place in 1995 when the Razorbacks advanced to the Final Four. Legendary coach Nolan Richardson led Arkansas to a 32-7 record and a berth in the national championship, falling short by a score of 89-78 to UCLA.

The program has been close to reaching the 30-win mark on a handful of occassions under Mike Anderson (2015, 2017), Eric Musselman (2022) and Calipari (2026).

With such a young roster and a non-conference slate that includes Virginia, Michigan State, Indiana, North Carolina and Arizona, winning 30 games will be a tough but rewarding task.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jordan Smith Jr (23) drives in the lane during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Smith Named National Player of the Year

While Acuff was Mr. Everything last March, he ended up losing out on the National Player of the Year battle to Duke's Cam Boozer after averaging 24 points, six assists and three rebounds per game as a freshman.

Smith arrives to Arkansas with all the high school accolades, including the Gatorade National Player of the Year award after averaging 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.2 steals per game for Paul VI Catholic School.

After getting off to a slow start in the Razorbacks' first exhibition against Gonzaga, he rebounded well against Memphis by scoring 17 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks while making 7-of-11 shot attempts in just 18 minutes of action.

Arkansas freshman guard Jordan Smith Jr. in an exhibition win against Memphis:



17 PTS | 7-11 FG | 3 REB | 2 AST | 2 BLK | 18 MIN pic.twitter.com/jAT5AZgfv7 — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) October 29, 2026

For Smith to bring home the award, he'll need to become the player he was recruited to be as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2026 class. His ability to contribute as a scorer, passer and defender gives him several ways to influence a game and will be the reason he becomes a household name in college basketball.

If he does all that while leading the Razorbacks to 30 wins, capture the SEC regular season title and a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, it'll be hard to keep him out of the National Player of the Year conversation.

Cooper Bowser Becomes All-SEC Caliber Center

I've discussed Bowser's emergence as being one of the most surprising storylines for Arkansas during preseason play. He averaged nine points and 10 rebounds against Gonzaga and Memphis, with his biggest challenge to date coming Sunday, Nov. 8 against Virginia in Washington D.C.

His developing post-up game, ability to finish near the rim and fight through contact down low showed fans just a glimpse of how valuable he could become against high-level competition. Now, I'm taking that a step further and predicting he'll earn All-SEC honors.

With such a loaded backcourt capable of drawing attention on the perimeter, Bowser should have opportunities to finish around the basket without Arkansas having to run a lot of set plays for him to receive touches on a given possession.

He has a high motor which makes scoring easy for him anywhere on the floor, whether that's running the floor, setting good screens and making himself available when defenders collapse on drag plays from the top of the key.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Miikka Muurinen (3) drives to the basket around Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Izan Almansa (13) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miikka Muurinen Averages Double-Double

This one might be a stretch because Muurinen hasn't played against the level of competition on a consistent basis that he'll be facing this season. But if the Razorbacks are going to be as good as I think they can be, then he'll receive every opportunity to be a major piece to the team's success.

Scoring should be the easiest thing that comes because of his ability to be a true three-level shooter as a 7-footer. Like Bowser, there's going to be so much attention going toward guard spots that spacing will not be a problem for Calipari's squad.

Defensively, he'll have the length to alter shots anywhere on the court and contribute on the glass at what should be a high rate. He pulled down six rebounds against Gonzaga and was even better against Memphis when he grabbed 12 against a physical frontcourt.

Muurinen's biggest challenge will be matching the physicality high-major opponents will bring to the floor. Against SEC frontcourts, that means he'll need to learn how to establish his position in the paint without being overly aggressive before the shot comes off the rim instead of relying on his length to collect whatever falls his way.

The Finnish big man also known as "Slim Jesus" could develop into someone Calipari can't afford to take off the floor. That'll certainly be the case if he engages in physicality down low as a dependable rebounder and block artist.

Arkansas men's basketball coach John Calipari teaches his players through a drill during the offseason. | Nilsen Black, Hogs On SI Images

Advance To First Elite Eight Since 2022

Anderson started the rebuild of Arkansas basketball, Musselman brought them back to relevance and Calipari has been tasked with furthering the process. Both of his Razorbacks teams have been close to breakthroughs in the NCAA Tournament, but two things have kept him from advancing to the Elite Eight: depth and size in the paint.

It appears that he might actually have that this time. While that doesn't promise a deeper run in the NCAA Tournament, it does allow him to be a tad more aggressive when it comes to what kind of lineups he can use in a given game.



There will probably be nights along the way when the Razorbacks look every bit as young as they are. But I'm betting the lessons stick and Calipari has a more complete team by March.

Arkansas has knocked on the door of the Elite Eight in each of his first two seasons. This is the time his Razorbacks team figures it out and keeps dancing.

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