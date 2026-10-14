FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks are getting all the preseason hype ahead of the season.

Arkansas is being talked about as one of the best teams in college basketball this season. There are multiple reasons for this. But the most common one has been the hype around potential first overall pick Jordan Smith Jr.

However, Ron Slay made a good point about why Arkansas will be so dangerous this season. He noted that the depth is great and that the entire starting five can dominate the SEC this season.

“I put the whole team. I’m talking about Arkansas.”



Ron Slay’s got his eyes on the entire squad to make his end-of-season Slay Ride. 🤩🐗 pic.twitter.com/PVfrE9uLxu — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) October 13, 2026

Of course, to talk about the depth, you need to start with the ringleader. Smith Jr. is projected to be a top three pick in the 2027 NBA Draft, and has potential to go first overall.

He has the lead guard skills to dominate and make Arkansas a top five team in the nation, and can score on his own as well. His defense is also better than his predecessor, Darius Acuff Jr., so fans may be seeing an even better point guard this season.

Then it's on to Billy Richmond III, a sleeper on this squad. On the majority of SEC teams, he is the first or second option. With Arkansas, he is the third or fourth option instead, and that just shows how deep this team is.

Abdou Toure is another guy projected to go in the lottery in most early mock drafts. His explosive offensive power is going to pair nicely next to Smith Jr.

I don’t think Arkansas fans are ready for the level of talent they’re getting in Abdou Toure.



Such an absurd athlete with ridiculous defensive tools + play finishing skill. Toure will be stamped as a T10 guy for me in ‘27. pic.twitter.com/suvp6A9ACB — Mohamed (@mcfNBA) April 12, 2026

JJ Andres is another freshman who can shock a ton of scouts, as he also has the potential to jump in the lottery. He rounds out everything that the starting roster will be missing.

The two transfers that Calipari brought in are also big. Cooper Bowser will almost certainly start and can be drafted despite his age. Jeramiah Wilkinson also brings in some good offensive punch off the bench, providing a spark the team will need.

Finally, there is Miikka Muurinen, the joker with this team. No one really knows what he has progressed at since his time in FIBA EuroBasket in 2025. We know he is athletic and a high flyer, but did he develop any other skills? If he did, this team will be hard to beat.

Overall, this is the year that Arkansas should win a championship, all because of their depth. This team could start a dynasty of Razorback hoops in Fayetteville and possibly mark a new era for Arkansas athletics.

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