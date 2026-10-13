Why Miikka Muurinen is Arkansas' Joker Card for this Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks have a wild card that no one really knows anything about, and that is Miikka Muurinen.

Muurinen hasn't played much recently in the spotlight, so what the world really knows about his progression is unclear. Has his shot improved, has he gotten better on defense, or has it all stayed the same? No one really knows, and that is a good thing.

Most major outlets project Muurinen to be drafted in the second round or late first round. So people know Miikka can hoop, but no one knows at what level.

Here are the positives with Muurinen. He is an uber athletic forward and can jump out of the gym. He has a huge wingspan, which makes him a defensive threat, and he runs in transition very well.

Miikka Muurinen showing off his dunking skills at Arkansas! 🤯🔥



🎥 Video credits: itsbradtherad (IG) pic.twitter.com/U6CJVZC2Ot — Basketball Sphere (@BSphere_) October 7, 2026

His speed lets him create fast-break opportunities for himself. Those small opportunities can generate an extra 10 points a game for him and the team. That wins ball games, especially during conference play.

Now let's address the weaknesses, as there are quite a few. While he is very athletic, Muurinen still needs to learn skill moves.

His handle isn't there, so he can't drive past anyone on the perimeter. That is an area every wing player and forward needs; if you cannot handle the ball in this age of basketball, it is hard to find minutes.

Arkansas Razorbacks power forward Miikka Muurinen during practice. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Image

The other is that his shot is not all that impressive. The three-pointer needs clear work, and he struggles off the dribble. It is fine if the shot isn't his go-to move, but he can't be a liability from the field.

So where does that put him?

Miikka is in this limbo spot, basically purgatory. We just don't know where he's developed, so no one knows what his role will be. What we do know is that he'll be an impact player no matter what.

You won’t find many 7 footers under 20 as athletic as Miikka Muurinen



After a strong summer with the Finnish NT, Miikka joined Partizan, where he struggled to get any PT, but is looking to be one of the most electric athletes in CBB next year, with UNC and Arkansas in the mix pic.twitter.com/qq9K3bDr6U — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) April 15, 2026

Any athletic freak is going to find minutes for himself, because athleticism can take you far in basketball. Those tools will let him overpower opponents, leading to some big-time wins.

He is a joker card for the roster. That means whether he starts or not, the team will always have at least three future draft picks on the court. It just depends on what kind of draft pick they have out there.

Miikka has all the potential in the world to become a lottery pick in this upcoming draft. However, he could also remain a second-round pick. No one knows besides John Calipari, and that makes him the ultimate joker to put down on the table when they go all in.

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