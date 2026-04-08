Which Transfers Did Razorbacks Contact During First Day of Transfer Portal?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The NCAA Transfer Portal opened Tuesday at midnight, and there's at least an interesting pattern shown so far.

Most of the time contacting a player doesn't mean an offer has been extended, but it's worth noting no movement on a big men has been shared.

The reasoning can be coach John Calipari and his staff don't want every move broadcasted to avoid losing ground on certain players. Some coaches don't work in silence.

Just look at some of the teams already hosting players for visits or conducting Zoom meetings. Things are just underway and every situation is fluid until an agreement is signed.

Arkansas is selective when it comes to sharing who they have reached out to with only three players contacted on the first day. It's certainly a different model given Eric Musselman's staff contacted virtually everyone just to cover up who they were truly after.

Here's who the Razorbacks have contacted as of April 8.

Terrence Brown, Guard

UTAH

Brown was the leading scorer on a 10-win Utah team this season at 20 points, four rebounds, one steal on 45% from the field, 33% from the beyond the arc and 78% from the charity stripe.

The 6-foot-3 guard isn't a volume shorter for someone who has averaged 20 points per game each of the previous two seasons going back to his days at Farleigh Dickinson. He is a relentless slasher who enjoys the physicality of penetration which results in him getting to the foul line often, finishing with 209 free throw attempts on the season which ranked No. 68 nationally.

🚨Utah guard Terrence Brown Jr (@terrencetbrown) tells me he has heard from the following:



UNC

Oklahoma

USC

Louisville

Memphis

UCLA

Oregon

St. John’s

Arkansas

Miami

NC St

Kansas

SMU

LSU

Oklahoma St

Mississippi St

Missouri



19.9 PPG, 3.8 APG, 45/33/78

pic.twitter.com/SgWh53bCT4 — Rising Ballers Network (@dylan_lutey) April 7, 2026

Razorbacks' veteran point guard D.J. Wagner entered the portal this week and that opens up an opportunity for others such as Brown to come as a primary ball handler with a scorers mentality.

Brown will be a senior at his next destination, and if that ends up being at Arkansas he would join a talented backcourt made up of 5-star freshmen Jordan Smith, Jr., JJ Andrews and Abdou Toure. The value of having a guard who can create on his own while being the initiator shows Calipari already has a plan for next season.

Terrence Hill, Guard

VCU

VCU made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a victory over North Carolina that forced coach Hubert Davis out of a job. Hill erupted that night for a career-high 34 points on 7-of-10 beyond the arc to go along with five rebounds and five assists.

He will end up being one of the more contacted transfers this cycle notably due to his development which earned him All-A10 honors, A-10 Most Improved Player, All-Conference Tournament team and the league's Sixth Man of the Year.

VCU guard Terrence Hill Jr., one of the top players in the portal, has heard from these schools so far, he told @LeagueRDY:



Maryland

West Virginia

Florida

Arkansas

Tennessee

Kansas

Creighton

Texas

Ole Miss

LSU

Oregon

Vanderbilt

Kentucky

USC

UCLA

Seton Hall

DePaul… https://t.co/ua8zyaBO9A pic.twitter.com/n5VTv7zVmQ — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 8, 2026

The 6-foot-3 guard was a volume shooter from three hitting at a 37% rate on 219 attempts, but can be used in multiple roles in the backcourt. He can be a primary scoring option, creates off the dribble-drive, and draws fouls at a good rate.

Hill was a model of consistency during the regular season, but once the calendar flipped to March he turned his game up a few notches. Over his final seven games, he averaged 19 points on 50% from the floor, 39% from three and 78% from the line over 31 minutes per game.

The biggest question about his late season productivity will be whether he can keep that up going into next season.

Alex Wilkins, Guard

FURMAN

Another mid-major option the Razorbacks expressed interest in comes from a program known to cause madness in March.

Wilkins, a 6-foot-5 guard, enjoyed a prolific freshman season and will be one of the top transfers in the portal this cycle. He became the first freshman in nine seasons to start under Furman coach Bob Richey, and the Paladins were his only offer out of high school.

As a freshman, he averaged 18 points, five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes per game.

That shouldn't take away from his true three-level scoring ability with deep range beyond the arc. His size allows him to stay upright through contact on drives to the hoop which is a must for any guard who plays for Calipari.

The only knock against Wilkins is his struggles with ball handling, averaging just shy of four turnovers per game, committing 11 in a loss to East Tennessee State. Most coaches will view his turnover issues as something they can clean up because his ability as an offensive weapon is rich.

Wilkins has received interest from plenty other high-major teams such as Alabama, UConn, Syracuse, Houston

, Baylor

, Providence

, Texas

, SMU

, Kentucky

, Miami, Kansas

, Ole Miss

, Illinois, Seton Hall, Vanderbilt and many others, according to The Portal Report.

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