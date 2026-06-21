Why Jordan Smith Jr. Could Be The Answer as Razorbacks Search for Shooters

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There has been some skepticsm over how Arkansas isn't bring in a pure three-point shooter in its backcourt for next season.

When looking solely off high school and grassroots production that can be a fair assessement for some points. Most importantly, watching the transformation of a college prospect throughout their entire development matters most.

Arkansas freshman guard Jordan Smith, Jr. arrived to Arkansas last month as the No. 2 player in the nation, according to 247Sports and expectations are going to be sky for him. Likely the biggest task for him will be handling the pressure of being compared to last year's All-American point guard Darius Acuff.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari talks with guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) during a time out against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Each have a different playing style, body types and skillsets that make them unique one-and-done stars under coach John Calipari. Acuff would be a tough act to follow for any player on any team across the country, but Smith is fully equipped to carry that load as a dynamite scorer and ball handling.

The 6-foot-2, 200 pound freshman is the reigning Gatorade National Player of the Year after improving on his overall game during his final year of prep ball at Paul IV Catholic School. Smith averaged nearly 27 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals per game while shooting 56% from the field, 37% from three and a modest 72% at the free throw line.

He thrived as the team's facilitator and go-to option for offense which is key going into his first season at the college level. Smith excels most on the defensive end where he applies physical on-ball pressure, creates turnovers and is a switchable piece off pick-and-roll action to lockdown opponents.

His work as a rebounder, especially along the perimeter, allows him to initiate fastbreaks that was a key part of the Razorbacks success last season. Arkansas finished the year at No. 2 nationally behind SEC rival Georgia at 18.84 points per game.

With such size up and down the roster, Smith will have several options in transition at his disposal such as JJ Andrews (6-foot-6, 215), Abdou Toure (6-foot-5, 205), Miikka Muurinen (7-foot, 223), Billy Richmond (6-foot-6, 195), Paulo Semedo (7-foot-1, 225) and Cooper Bowser (6-foot-11, 235).

The Razorbacks' on-court speed is going to show up on tape, but there's no answer if that will translate against teams with more physicality in the post.

jordan smith jr. has always thrived as a short mid-range pull-up shooter, but he's expanded his pull-up range greatly throughout his HS career.



22.4% (15/67) on pu3s across his jr HS and AAU seasons vs. 31.2% (29/93) during his final HS year. possible no.1 pick type development pic.twitter.com/pQHGnBnCEd — Ben Pfeifer (@bjpf_) June 8, 2026

That concern is fair on paper, but Arkansas isn't necessarily built to win games by launching 30 three-pointers per game either.

Calipari's roster is constructed with a touch of everything he thinks the Razorbacks need to overwhelm opponents. Multiple components such as athleticism, defensive pressure and transition offense with Smith leading that charge perfectly.

His ability to collapse defenses off dribble penetration, create easy scoring opportunities for teammates and generate turnovers could be just as valuable as having a traditional high-volume shooter in the backcourt.

While Smith drilled a career-high 37% from three-point range as a senior, Arkansas won't need him to become a player who takes eight or nine attempts per game. He needs to make defenses uncomfortable by respecting his three-level his scoring ability while dishing out to an assortment of athletes surrounding him.

Likely the most important sign of Smith's growth as a lead guard is his improved shooting, which is a trend any NBA scout wants to see. Layered development on the offensive end is fairly similar to Acuff's leap taken between his senior year at IMG and freshman year at Arkansas.

Arkansas Razorbacks point guard signee Jordan Smith Jr (23) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now that he is on campus working with Calipari's staff, the concerns surrounding his lack of perimeter shooting could fade rather quickly once the season begins.

Until proven otherwise, the Razorbacks' greatest strength appears to be their length, versatility and ability to turn defense into offense. Smith sits at the cornerstone of that philosophy with his 6-foot-9 wingspan which is an encouraging sign for a team that will rely heavily on defense for scoring chances.

If Smith turns into a freshman phenom as a complete two-way guard as most evaluators expect, then the Razorbacks might have another top-five pick on its hands for the second straight year.

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