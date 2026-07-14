Ourigou Commitment Shows Calipari Hasn't Lost Recruiting Fastball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dread it, run from it, John Calipari's indomitability on the recruiting trail arrives all the same.

If it wasn't evidenced by his ability to lure such talents as Jordan Smith Jr., Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas to Arkansas or the fact that he recruited and coached the likes of Derrick Rose, John Wall, Bam Adebayo, Anthony Davis and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, among others, the commitment of four-star big man Caleb Ourigou to Calipari and Arkansas on Tuesday morning is further proof that the 67-year-old Calipari, who is entering his 35th season as a college basketball head coach, is still the best recruiter in the sport.

Arkansas' No. 1 2026 recruiting class and its roster will only be bolstered with the commitment of Ourigou, who is widely expected to reclassify and play college basketball this year. He'd join a frontcourt composed of Miikka Muurinen, Maper Maker, Ilia Frolov and Cooper Bowser.

The addition for Ourigou would be an important one for the 2026-27 Razorbacks, who were looking to to fill out the frontcourt with a big man who could be more physical and tough in the paint. Ourigou, at 6-foot-10 and 220 pounds, fits that bill.

"He's a big man who plays big," said on3's Jamie Shaw Tuesday following Ourigou's commitment. "There's a physicality factor to his game that that he brings to the table that you don't just oftentimes see. He rebounds the basketball, he rebounds his area, and he protects the paint. He provides vertical spacing at the rim. He's got really, really good hands."

Ourigou's commitment is also proof that Calipari, especially in an NIL era where he has cash on hand to deal with, can go and get any player he wants. He's still a draw for recruits across the country, which is clear given that he and Arkansas won the Ourigou bidding war over BYU and UConn.

Arkansas didn't just land another talented big. It landed one that embraces playing big.



Caleb Ourigou controls the paint, plays through contact & doesn't shy away from physical basketball 😤



That identity gives Arkansas a different dimension in the frontcourt. https://t.co/CjDDe1nnog pic.twitter.com/D5IL1URgiT — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) July 14, 2026

Ourigou is the second commitment for Cal in the 2027 class after UA previously added five-star guard Davion Thompson. Even if Ourigou does make a surprising decision and does not reclassify, the groundwork is already built for another stellar roster in 2027-28.

As it's been for some time, the recruiting world is Calipari's oyster at the moemtn. The only question remaining is whether or not he can harness the talent he's bringing to Fayetteville and take the Razorbacks back to the Final Four for the first time in over three decades.

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