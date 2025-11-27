Ragnow ends retirement as Lions regain veteran center for stretch run
DETROIT — Former Arkansas Razorback Frank Ragnow is back with the Detroit Lions after ending a retirement that lasted nearly six months.
The team reinstated the four-time Pro Bowl center Wednesday, giving Detroit needed stability as it prepares for the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving.
Ragnow’s return comes at a key moment for the Lions. His replacement, veteran Graham Glasgow, was ruled out for the game with a knee injury. That left Detroit suddenly thin at a position that anchors its offense.
The 29-year-old stepped away from the game in June after years of physical challenges. At the time, he said he believed he had reached his limit.
“I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t,” Ragnow said last summer. “I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life.”
Even while retired, Ragnow stayed in touch with the Lions. That communication helped both sides understand whether a return was possible as the season unfolded.
Detroit drafted Ragnow No. 20 overall in 2018, and he endured several injuries throughout his career. In 2021, after playing a season in which he dealt with a fractured throat, the Lions made him the highest-paid center in the league at the time with a $54 million, four-year extension.
His play earned consistent recognition. Ragnow earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2020, 2023 and 2024. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2020 under then-coach Matt Patricia and returned to the Pro Bowl each year from 2022-24.
Veteran defensive tackle Harrison Phillips praised Ragnow’s toughness last summer.
“He’s one of the best centers I’ve ever had the privilege to play against,” Phillips said. “I know that every time I had to play against him, I had to buckle my chinstrap extra tight and watch a lot of extra film.”
Detroit saw that level of respect across the league and understood what Ragnow meant to the team on the field and in the locker room. His experience in the middle of the offensive line has helped steady the Lions through coaching changes and roster turnover.
Ragnow also has ties to college football in the region. He played at Arkansas from 2014-17 and is now one of four former Razorbacks on the Detroit roster. He joins offensive lineman Dan Skipper, receiver Isaac TeSlaa and kicker Jake Bates.
Detroit looks for stability as injuries impact line-up
Ragnow’s return gives Detroit leadership during a crucial stretch of the regular season.
The Lions have leaned on their line to support their offense, and losing Glasgow highlighted the need for depth and experience.
The team has not said how much Ragnow will play immediately, but his presence gives Detroit options as it navigates the schedule ahead.
The Lions also understand he has been away from the demands of an NFL season since June.
His reinstatement comes at a moment when Detroit is working to maintain its momentum. With playoff hopes in front of them, the Lions will need steady line play to manage the final weeks of the season.
Ragnow’s career shows how physical the center position can be, and his earlier decision to retire reflected the wear of those years. Detroit coaches and teammates understood his reasoning when he stepped away, and the team welcomed him back when he felt ready to return.
Ragnow reconnects with teammates during late-season push
Returning in November is unusual for a veteran who had previously retired, but his connection with the roster made the move natural.
Ragnow stayed close with several teammates during his time away and never fully distanced himself from the organization.
His leadership, experience with the Lions’ playbook and familiarity with the coaching staff allow Detroit to reintroduce him quickly. In a league where stability on the offensive line is rare, his return offers something steady in a period of uncertainty.
Whatever role he plays immediately, Detroit knows it regained a respected voice who understands the demands of the position. His history with the team shows he can anchor the offense when healthy.
As Detroit continues its preparation for Green Bay and the final stretch of the regular season, Ragnow’s return adds another experienced option.