Cincinnati Bengals 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Betting Market is Starting to Lose Faith in Cincinnati

Excuses are starting to run out in a hurry for the Cincinnati Bengals. Since making the Super Bowl in the 2021-22 season and then returning to the AFC Championship in the 2022-23 campaign, the Bengals have missed the playoffs in three straight years with records of 9-8, 9-8, and 6-11.

Despite the poor stretch of results, the Bengals are largely running it back with the game group in 2026. Zac Taylor remains the head coach, and Joe Burrow is back at quarterback as the team tries to return to being one of the few elite teams in the league.

Unfortunately, the betting market has stopped buying into the narrative. Let's take a look at their opening odds to win Super Bowl 61.

Bengals Super Bowl 61 Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

+2800 (16th best odds in the NFL)

DraftKings has the Bengals' odds to win next year's Super Bowl set at +2800, an implied probability of just 3.45%. They're sitting one spot below the Bears at +2500 and one spot above the Cowboys at +3500.

That's a far stretch from where they've been the past few years as bettors convinced themselves the Bengals were going to turn things around and put together another deep playoff run. Three straight seasons of that not happening have led to the betting market losing faith in this team.

Something has to change in this organization, but with management opting to give Taylor another year as head coach, there's little optimism in the fan base. Sure, Burrow remains an elite quarterback, but his inability to stay healthy, paired with a defense that refuses to get better, isn't a winning strategy moving forward.

Maybe the Bengals will be able to add pieces through the draft and free agency and be able to gear up for a strong 2026 campaign, but if the odds are any indication, I wouldn't bank on that happening.

