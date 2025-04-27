Arkansas allows eight unanswered runs; drop another series to Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 5 Arkansas managed just four hits, all singles, in the final seven innings as Florida erased an early five-spot in the second inning from the Razorbacks to win the rubber match 9-5.
"We just got to get better at a few things," coach Dave Van Horn said. "No. 1, we have to have a little better clutch hitting, left too many runners out there. Same thing happened on Friday. Friday, we struck out too many times. Kind of corrected that last couple of days, but couldn’t really get the big hit."
The Razorbacks have lost three straight SEC series for the first time since 2016, when they missed the NCAA Tournament.
With Florida down 5-1 after Arkansas' five-spot in the second, the Gators just slowly chipped away. Florida scored one in the second, two in the fourth and one in the fifth to tie the game at five.
Florida was without star shortstop Colby Shelton for the first time this season with a wrist injury, but it did little to slow down the Gators offense that piled up 12 hits. All nine Florida starters recorded a hit.
Arkansas got to Florida starter Billy Barlow as he recorded just four outs. Barlow hit three batters in just 1 1/3 innings of work.
The Razorbacks scored five runs on just three hits. Kuhio Aloy was picked off of second base to keep the inning from getting even bigger.
One of the few bright spots for the Arkansas lineup for the second straight day was Cam Kozeal. His two-run double into right-center field gap capped a big inning for the second straight day.
Arkansas starter Landon Beidelschies lasted just two innings, turning in his shortest start of the year and being pulled after just 32 pitches.
"He didn't strike any of them out," Van Horn said about Beidelschies. "He really didn't have to put away pitch. They were on everything he was throwing. We were fortunate to get out of there after two innings with just with a couple of runs given up."
Arkansas used seven different pitchers to get through eight innings.
Without Shelton in the lineup, third baseman Brendan Lawson slid up into the two-spot in the order. Him and leadoff hitter Bobby Boser combined for five hits.
Boser had two RBI hits, including an RBI single to center in the fourth to make it 5-4 and the game-winning RBI in the sixth with a double down the left field line.
The combination of Alex Philpott, Christian Rodriguez and Luke McNeille combined for 4 2/3 of one run baseball.
The Florida staff held Wehiwa Aloy to just 1-for-9 on the weekend with an infield single for the series after he hit a homer on Friday in the first inning.
Florida closer Jake Clemente got the final nine outs against Arkansas on 67 pitches after getting the final eight outs Friday on 31 pitches.
Arkansas made Clemente work, but the Gator righty was the beneficiary of a great play in center field by Hayden Yost, robbing Kuhio Aloy of a home run.
The Razorbacks got the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth, but Clemente struck out Kuhio Aloy on 10 pitches and got Gabe Fraser to lineout to end the game.
It ended a 2-for-9 day with runners in scoring position. Florida had nearly double the amount of opportunities, going 4-for-17.
Arkansas finishes the midweek slate against Missouri State on the road 6 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
News and Notes:
Donay's Sweet Revenge:
Brody Donay's game-tying RBI double in the sixth was a much better moment for the Gators designated hitter than when the two teams met in Fayetteville exactly one year ago in Fayetteville after being on the wrong end of a deke play by former Razorback Peyton Holt.
Wiggins Exits:
Carson Wiggins faced just two hitters and threw seven pitches before calling for the trainer and exiting the game. Just before leaving he fired a pickoff throw to first. Will McEntire replaced Wiggins in a 2-1 count against No. 9 hitter Justin Nadeau. He retired Nadeau but allowed back-to-back doubles to the first two hitters he faced to give up the lead.
"It's the bad part," Van Horn said about Wiggins. "It's the elbow." The team will seek further evaluation Monday.