Arkansas Loses Grip on No. 2 Spot in Rankings after Rocky Week in Kentucky
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas dropped to No. 5 in the D1Baseball rankings after finishing off a 3-2 weekend against Missouri State and Kentucky. After finishing their midweek sweep of the Bears and riding a 14-strikeout performance from ace Hagen Smith, the Razorbacks took a tumble, dropping the final two games of the series. The Razorbacks also dropped in other polls as well, including No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and No.5 in the Perfect Game poll.
Tennessee takes over the top spot for the first time all year after taking two out of three against Florida. Along with the Hogs, Clemson, Texas A&M and Kentucky round out the top five in the D1Baseball poll.
Two tough teams remain on Arkansas' schedule. No.14 Mississippi State finishes the home schedule at Baum-Walker Stadium. No. 3 Texas A&M still looms large in the final weekend of the schedule at College Station. Arkansas' lead in the SEC West is down to just one game after Texas A&M staged a furious comeback against LSU on the road in the series finale with a nine-spot in the fifth inning to turn a 3-0 deficit into 14-4 win.
The series against Mississippi State kicks off Friday 6:30 p.m. for the final three games of the home slate. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.
