Pittman's Modest Risk Paid Off Big at Kentucky Derby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman was presumably risking it.
Late Saturday afternoon it was confirmed he was spotted at the Kentucky Derby where he and his wife Jamie had arrived to support their friends, Dan and Scott Hamby, owners of an 18-1 semi-longshot named Mystik Dan. Keeping up with a recurring theme from the last month or so, any time someone with ties to the Arkansas Razorbacks gets anywhere near something considered sacred in Kentucky these days everything falls in the Hogs' favor, so it wasn't surprising to see Mystik Dan shock everyone by winning the race by nothing more than a flared nostril.
Presumably, based upon the description Pittman provided in an appearance on "The Paul Finebaum Show" earlier this week, his wife was stunning and he was so dapper in his light blue linens, people weren't going to recognize him as the affable coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks.
"They're gonna say do you own one of the horses?" Pittman said. "That's how good I'm gon' look."
Showing up in Kentucky wearing blue is a little risky, especially considering down the road the Razorbacks and Wildcats are locked in a battle for SEC baseball supremacy and things have been hot on social media between the two states since athletics director Hunter Yurachek and chicken-made billionaire John Tyson swept Hall of Fame coach John Calipari out of Lexington.
"It's blue. It's a light blue and I ordered some, what do they call them, Alexander McQueen sneaker things to go on," Pittman said. "I've never have wore 'em, but, hell, the kids making so much NIL they they can afford them, but I couldn't scrap up enough money to buy a pair ... Naw, I'm I gonna have a linen suit on and try to look as good as old 62 me can look."
However, considering how everything Arkansas Razorbacks related seems to be turning to gold these days, Pittman apparently felt comfortable taking the risk of sporting blue over red. So, he made his way to his seats, which were much better than when he last visited Churchill Downs as an assistant at Tennessee, and settle in to watch his buddies make history.
"When I was an assistant in Tennessee in [2012], we went up there, but my seats were right by the Porta-Potties," Pittman said. "This year the seats are gonna be a little bit better, I think."
The only question now is whether he made it down to the winner's circle and what the party was like afterward. Apparently, Pittman used to be pretty famous for throwing Kentucky Derby parties before he became a head coach.
He talked about how much he wanted to get to Louisville and take some time to let loose after pushing through spring practice and transfer portal duties before he has to hit the grind trying to raise NIL money when he returns to Arkansas. If he ends up shirtless on top of Mystik Dan with a Hog hat on and "one of 'em old cold beers" in his hand while a flower hangs out his mouth, let it go.
"There's so much pressure on each head coach and his league and at some point, you just got to kind of let yourself have a little bit of fun and know and be who you are," Pittman said.
If bare-chested on the most famous horse in America is who Sunday morning reveals Pittman to be, then pray for his safe return to Fayetteville and his wife's patience and smile. The man has had a rough year and needs the moment to enjoy life for a bit.
Who knows? Maybe this Arkansas magic will keep spilling over and find its way onto the football team this fall.
