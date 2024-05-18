Razorbacks Clinch SEC West with Clutch Homer Late over Aggies
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 3 Arkansas clinched the SEC West regular season title with a 6-3 win over No. 5 Texas A&M following a late offensive burst.
"Just really proud of our team," Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. "Proud of the coaching staff, the program as a whole to be able to hang in there in the Western Division, one of the toughest divisions in the country year in and year out. Just a pretty good run, honestly. What can I say? I mean it’s one of our goals when we start out. We’re in the Western Division and we want to finish on top.
Hudson White, who came into the day with six hits in his last 17 at-bats (.352), hit a 404-foot, go-ahead three-run homer to put the Razorbacks on top for the first time.
"It’s been awesome," White said. "Just been trying to stick to my plan and stick to my routine. Just trying to help the team keep stacking up wins."
The Aggies jumped on the Razorbacks early. Peyton Stovall's first error in the field in his 42nd start of the year was immediately punished with Braden Montgomery's 25th homer on the year gave Texas A&M an early 2-0 lead in the first.
Arkansas scored its first run of the series with three singles in the second, including an RBI single by Peyton Holt. Wehiwa Aloy then tied the game in the third with his team-leading 12th homer to tie the game, 2-2.
Jace Laviolette stole the lead right back for the Aggies with an RBI single in the third before Arkansas responded in the sixth with Ben McLaughlin's RBI single.
Gage Wood, making his first SEC start, held the potent Texas A&M line-up to three runs in five innings, including retiring the top of the Aggies' order the third time through.
"I didn’t try to make [my first SEC start] anything way too special," Wood said. "I just wanted to go out there and execute pitches and give my team a shot at winning the game."
The Hogs' bullpen shut things down the rest of the way. Parker Coil pitched a scoreless sixth on just eight pitches and Mason Molina, making his first appearance out of the bullpen since 2022, retired all nine batters he faced to hold the lead. The tying run never came to the plate once the Hogs got the lead.
The rubber match is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on SEC Network. The scheduled starters are Will McEntire and Shane Sdao.
