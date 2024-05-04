Razorback Offense Finishes with Whimper after Homer Against Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — No. 8 Kentucky scored 11 unanswered runs to even up the series against No. 2 Arkansas, 11-3. The loss places both teams in a tie for the overall SEC lead which will be broken in Game 3 Sunday afternoon.
"We played some good defense," coach Dave Van Horn said. "Hit some balls hard, didn’t have much luck. We still have an opportunity to win the series tomorrow, so hopefully we’ll play a little better".
Arkansas struck early with a two-run towering homer in the top of the second from Hudson White, a 431-foot shot to left field. It was White's first homer since the opening weekend against James Madison for an early 2-0 lead.
However, there was no more joy for the Arkansas fans who made the trek over to Lexington. Kentucky stormed back with three runs in the bottom of the second and four in the fourth.
Four of Kentucky's runs were driven in by Émilien Pitre. Pitre, a native of Quebec, Canada, had a pair of two-run doubles while playing in front of his parents for the first time in his college career. His game-tying double in the second was misplayed by left fielder Ross Lovich against the wall after his heel hit the base of the fence.
Brady Tygart lasted just three innings and left with runners on first and second and no outs in the fourth. He was charged with five earned runs and threw just 66 pitches before being replaced by Gage Wood. Pitre burned Wood, this time with a two-run double into the right field corner to extend the lead to 5-2.
The Hogs didn't muster anything after the early homer, managing just five singles scattered across the next five innings. Arkansas had just five at-bats all day with a runner in scoring position and did not record a hit.
"The starting pitcher [Dominic Niman] did a good job of getting ahead," Stovall said. "We got ourselves in good positions to drive in runs and stuff and we weren't able to do it."
Kentucky added four runs of insurance in the eighth, including a bases-clearing double off Koty Frank from Nick Lopez. The Arkansas pitching staff gave up 10+ runs for the first time in the 48th game of the season.
"We're excited to play," Stovall said. "We always want to win as many games as we can. I think that if we just go out there, play hard and the rest will take care of itself."
The rubber match between Arkansas and Kentucky will take place noon Sunday. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.
