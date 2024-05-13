Calipari Returns to Old Stomping Ground, Arkansas Welcomes New SEC Members
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas now knows which SEC teams they will host for the 2024-25 season after the league released the Razorbacks' conference opponents Monday.
Coach John Calipari will return to Rupp Arena in Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats for the first time since Dec, 4, 1991 when he was in his fourth season coaching the UMass Minutemen. It will also be the first time Calipari has faced the Wildcats since the 2006 Maui Invitational when he was the coach of the Memphis Tigers.
Other schedule highlights include hosting both new members of the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas will come to Bud Walton Arena in their first year in the conference after joining from the Big 12. Arkansas will also pay a visit to Austin to take on the Longhorns. It will be the first time since 2011 that Arkansas plays host to Texas.
Final Four participant Alabama will only play Arkansas once, with the only match-up scheduled in Fayetteville. It will be the first time since the 2018-19 season the Hogs do not travel to Tuscaloosa. Arkansas will also travel to Knoxville to for its only match-up against Tennessee, a team that made the Elite Eight last year.
With the conference expanding to 16 teams, only three teams are scheduled for a traditional home-and-home series, Texas, Missouri and LSU.
Full SEC Opponents:
HOME GAMES:
Alabama
Florida
Georgia
LSU
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Missouri
Oklahoma
Texas
AWAY GAMES:
Auburn
Kentucky
LSU
Missouri
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Texas A&M
Vanderbilt
(Information from Arkansas Communications was used in this story.)
