Razorbacks Get Commitment from McDonald’s All-American Point Guard
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas landed another top 20 player in the 2024 class. Boogie Fland, the nation’s No. 18 prospect, has committed to the Razorbacks and new coach John Calipari, per his Instagram.
Fland initially committed to Kentucky mid-October and signed with the Wildcats Nov. 8, 2023. He chose the Cats over Alabama and Indiana, respectively. He reopened his recruitment following Calipari being hired at Arkansas which became the talk of college basketball for days.
The 6-3 point guard is a highly decorated prep star. Fland was named to the 2024 Nike Hoops Summit. He was selected to the McDonald’s All-American Game and also named New York state’s player of the year by MaxPreps. According to college hoops reporter Adam Zagoria, Calipari put the full court press on Fland to become a Razorback.
He averaged 19 points, seven rebounds and dished out four assists as a senior for Archbishop Stepinac in New York. Fland chose Arkansas over the likes of Louisville, Alabama, Kentucky, Florida State, Pitt, St. John’s, Illinois, Providence and Seton Hall. According to 247sports, Fland is now the No. 5 best prospect to commit to Arkansas.
Top-20 prospect Karter Knox and former Kentucky center Zvonimir Ivisic have already followed Calipari to Arkansas. The Razorbacks are also eyeing 2024 forward Billy Richmond (No. 25, 247sports, former Tennessee center Jonas Aidoo (No. 14 transfer, 247sports) and former FAU guard Johnell Davis (No. 1 transfer, 247sports).
