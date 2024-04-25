No Razorback Likely to Get Picked Early in NFL Draft
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The NFL's annual cattle auction of college talent starts tonight in Detroit, but don't expect the Arkansas Razorbacks to be picked in the first round. They may not go in the second or third rounds on Friday, either.
Offensive lineman Beaux Limmer is projected highest in most of the projections, but that's not until the fifth round, which is always crazy hectic with trades and moving of teams. Cam Little is also in the draft, but teams rarely pick a kicker early these days. That ended many years ago. Steve Little was the Hogs' highest-drafted specialist, going No. 15 in the 1978 draft to St. Louis.
Limmer was a projected 4th round pick in one mock draft. He put up some impressive numbers in the bench press at the NFL Combine with 39 reps of 250 pounds, however most have him projected in the fifth round. By that point of the draft, picking a team is by guess and by golly because trades juggle everything.
Along with Limmer, cornerback Dwight McGlothern and Little are the other highest-projected Razorbacks in the draft. Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat has also gotten some notice. Also in the draft are Brady Latham, Nathan Bax, Cade Fortin, Antonio Grier, Alfahiym Walcott and John Morgan. If any of them go, it will likely be as an undrafted free agent, which will start Sunday.
The NFL Draft starts at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC along with the NFL Network.
