Starzyk’s, accuracy anchor Razorbacks’ special teams hopes this year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Scott Starzyk, a five-star freshman from The Woodlands, Texas, is making an immediate impact as Arkansas football’s newest kicker.
That was clear listening to special teams coach Scott Fountain after Sunday's practice. While he's confident about this year's group, the incoming freshman is already drawing conversation.
Starzyk is already drawing comparisons to former Razorbacks standout Cam Little, now with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. Starzyk, rated the No. 1 kicker in the 2025 class by Kohl’s Kicking and No. 2 by 247Sports, arrived on campus this summer with high expectations.
Arkansas is yet to name its starting kicker for the Aug. 30 opener against Alabama A&M. Fountain said Starzyk is “in a good place coming out of spring,” but emphasized that competition remains with Blake Ford and Charlie Von Der Meden also in the mix.
Starzyk’s transition to college football has included “growing pains,” according to coach Sam Pittman, but his confidence is evident.
“It’s kind of scary, especially if you’re going on a major SEC team,” Pittman said. “But his confidence has grown and he’s very accurate. He’s really talented. He can kick the ball a country mile.”
In a recent practice, Starzyk converted all six of his field goal attempts, including a 59-yarder. His performance has drawn praise from teammates, including punter Devin Bale.
“He’s always in a good mood,” Bale said Sunday. “It’s definitely good to see him being confident, especially since he’s so young, but it’s good. He’s confident and not cocky.”
Starzyk’s high school career at The Woodlands included a perfect 4-for-4 mark on field goals as a junior, with a long of 49 yards, and 71-of-74 extra points. He also averaged nearly 40 yards per punt, earning MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors.
Arkansas is seeking improvement after last season’s kickers, Kyle Ramsey and Matthew Shipley, made only 70% of their field goals, ranking 92nd among FBS teams.
Both exhausted their eligibility, leaving the job open for the incoming freshmen.
Fountain sets an 80% goal for his kickers, a mark Cam Little hit each of his three seasons at Arkansas, finishing with a program record 82% on field goals and never missing an extra point.
Little’s NFL success, along with that of Jake Bates with the Detroit Lions, has boosted Arkansas’ recruiting efforts for specialists.
“Any time you have guys in the NFL you can point it out,” Fountain said. “It certainly helps when you have a specialist at the next level.”
Starzyk’s personality and approach have helped him through the adjustment to college football.
“He’s a player’s guy,” Fountain said. “The kids are going to love him in the locker room and I think also he’s a guy that’ll be able to handle a little bit of attention.”
Pittman and Fountain have increased the pressure during practices, assigning random in-game scenarios and testing kickers with simulated high-stakes moments. Starzyk’s response has been steady, showing the “swagger” that made him a top recruit.
With less than a month until the opener, Starzyk is the frontrunner to win the job.
“We always compete,” Fountain said, but the coaching staff’s trust in Starzyk is clear.
If he meets expectations, Starzyk will join the line of Arkansas kickers who have made the leap from Fayetteville to the NFL. For now, the freshman is focused on the next kick.