Burnham spins gem to force final game between Razorbacks, Rebels
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas freshman pitcher Payton Burnham threw just the second seven-inning shutout of her young career in game two of the Super Regional with the Razorbacks facing elimination.
"Just really proud of the team and the response from yesterday," coach Courtney Deifel said. "The way they approached the day, the way they committed to the plan. Payton was phenomenal, it's just nice seeing color in the face again."
She held the the Ole Miss Rebels to just three hits as the Hogs won 4-0.
She retired the final 14 hitters of the game to send the Hogs to a decisive game three.
Burnham battled through three innings on just 34 pitches and stranding at least one runner on base in each frame. She battled more than just the Ole Miss hitters.
Not only was she tasked with keeping the season alive, coach Courtney Deifel announced after game 1 that Burnham was dealing with an illness. It was up in the air whether or not how if she would even be avaliable.
"There wasn't necessarily a doubt [about whether I would be able to take the ball]," Burnham said. "When I first started feeling bad, I was like 'uh oh.' As I started getting better, it was like I can do this."
The Razorbacks offense got four runs thanks to help from the Ole Miss pitching staff.
Arkansas, functioning as the visiting team despite the game being played at Bogle Park, got two runs without the ball ever leaving the infield before Burnham even took the mound.
Three straight walks from lefty Brianna Lopez loaded the bases with one out. Right fielder Kailey Wyckoff scored the game's first run on an RBI groundout.
Third baseman Ella McDowell hit a ball to the first baseman, forcing her to come off the bag to field it.
Lopez was late covering first out of the circle, allowing the Hogs to double its lead.
"I'm wondering how much pre-pitch communication they had just knowing where each other [the fielders] were," Ole Miss coach Jamie Trachsel said.
Arkansas got two more in the fifth. First baseman Bri Ellis snapped out of an 0-for-13 that spanned across her last five games with a bloop single down the left field line to start a two-out rally.
Courtney Day followed with a double in the gap.
Ole Miss looked to have gotten out of the inning with a grounder into the 3-4 hole, but the ball snuck under the glove of second baseman Mackenzie Pickens into right field.
To make matters worse, the return throw from Lair Beautae airmailed everybody and sailed to the backstop, allowing both runners to score.
Once the lead got to four, Burnham mowed down the lineup with ruthless efficiency, recording the final nine outs on just 30 pitches with four strikeouts.
The two teams will play a game three Sunday with the winner taking all the spoils and clinching its first Women's College World Series appearance in program history.
First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.