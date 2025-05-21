Ellis named Softball America Player of the Year, making Hogs' history
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas senior first baseman Bri Ellis was named the Softball America Player of the Year on Tuesday.
She is the first player in program history to earn a national player of the year honor from a major softball publication.
Ellis’ 2025 season stands among the most impressive in NCAA history.
She finished the regular season batting .457, with 26 home runs and 72 RBIs—both single-season records for Arkansas.
Her 1.142 slugging percentage, .646 on-base percentage, and 1.788 OPS place her among the nation’s elite. She also drew 64 walks and scored 64 runs, demonstrating her all-around impact at the plate.
Ellis’ consistency was unmatched: she homered once every 4.88 at-bats and walked once every 3.21 plate appearances.
Her ability to combine power and patience made her the first player since Jen Yee (Georgia Tech, 2010) to finish the regular season ranked in the top two nationally in both home runs per game (0.51) and walks per game (1.42).
Ellis’ awards extend beyond this national honor. She was also named SEC Player of the Year, earned All-SEC First Team and All-Defensive Team honors and was a top-three finalist for USA Softball’s Player of the Year.
"It’s an incredible honor to be recognized on this stage," Ellis said after the SEC honor. "I’m grateful for my coaches, teammates, and the Arkansas community who have supported me every step of the way."
Ellis’ leadership has driven Arkansas (43-12) to a Super Regional berth, just two wins away from the program’s first Women’s College World Series appearance.
Her performance has drawn comparisons to legendary seasons, such as Jocelyn Alo’s historic run with Oklahoma.
"Bri has set the standard for what it means to be a Razorback," Arkansas coach Courtney Deifel said recently. "Her work ethic and determination have inspired everyone in our program."
Ellis was one of four Razorbacks honored by Softball America.
Pitcher Robyn Herron earned Second-Team All-America honors after posting an 18-6 record, 2.57 ERA, and 155 strikeouts in 138.2 innings, including 11 complete games and four shutouts.
Freshman third baseman Ella McDowell and pitcher Payton Burnham were both named Freshman All-Americans. McDowell hit .360 with 62 hits and 52 RBIs, while Burnham posted a 15-2 record with a 2.56 ERA and threw the first NCAA Tournament no-hitter in program history.
A Houston native, Ellis began at Auburn, where she was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022 before transferring to Arkansas in 2023.
She was drafted second overall by the Talons in the 2025 AUSL College Draft, signaling a bright future in professional softball.
Arkansas will host Ole Miss in the Fayetteville Super Regional at Bogle Park, with the first game set for Friday.
The Razorbacks, fueled by Ellis’ leadership and a talented supporting cast, aim to secure their first trip to the Women’s College World Series.