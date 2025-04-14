Hogs keep good vibes with fourth straight series win, topple Gamecocks
ATHENS, Ga. — Arkansas softball has completed a remarkable turnaround after a slow start. The Razorbacks beat South Carolina 5-4 in a rubber match Sunday to win the series and improve to 10-8 in the SEC heading into the bye week. The team started conference play 1-5.
The win followed a familiar formula, Arkansas' Robyn Herron didn't have her best stuff and gave up four runs, but pitched her ninth complete game of the season on 122 pitches.
Arkansas first baseman Bri Ellis, even when she isn't hitting majestic homers out of Bogle Park, still managed to find ways to contribute. Despite being held hitless and going 0-for-3, Ellis had the game-winning RBI in the sixth when she was hit by a 1-2 pitch with the bases loaded.
"We'll take it," coach Courtney Deifel said. "we all wanted to see Bri swing it, but we'll take the hit by pitch [and] run [batted] in.
It just it takes what it takes."
The two teams traded two-run homers in the second with Arkansas' coming off the bat of shortstop Atalyia Rijo.
After South Carolina took back the lead with two runs in the third with two walks and a double to load the bases, Herron buckled down and put up four straight scoreless innings.
"I knew [the score] wasn't going to be 2-1 or 1-0," Herron said.. Just knowing that just because they beat me in one inning doesn't mean that they're going to beat me the next."
Arkansas got those two runs back in the third and the fourth in different ways. Freshman third baseman Ella McDowell continues to produce in the cleanup spot behind Ellis. McDowell created a run all by herself with a single, advancing to second on a passed ball, taking third and scoring on two wild pitches. Her 2-for-4 day pushed her season average up to .390.
Karlie Davison tied the game with a solo homer to lead off the fourth, her third of the year.
In perhaps a fitting end to the game and a symbol of Herron's resilience, Herron stranded the go-ahead run at first base by fielding a comebacker and immediately firing over to first to complete a game-ending double play.
"Just to have your wits about you to catch it," Defiel said. "Your choices to catch it or like take it in the face. I'm glad it's self-defense, but just to have the composure to then know where to get the out and just be under control and deliver the ball. It was so huge."
Arkansas now enters its conference bye week at 31-9 overall and in seventh place in a crowded SEC.
"I like where we are," Deifel said. "We have to fine tune some things, but when it comes to the heart and the fight, shoot, I'll take that. We're still on our way. We're working towards our best softball."
Even though there is a lull in conference play. Arkansas will hit the road for an in-state matchup against Central Arkansas in Conway. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday.