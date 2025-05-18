All Hogs

LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas stuck in rain delay before first game of regional final

Razorbacks face Oklahoma State in final day of Fayetteville Regional

Daniel Shi

Courtney Deifel during the second day of the Fayetteville Regional against Oklahoma State. / Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 4 seed Arkansas enters the final day of the NCAA Regional undefeated after a furious comeback in the 1-0 game against Oklahoma State with three runs in the bottom of the seventh before a walk-off in the eighth.

UPDATE: There is more lighnting in the area and the umpires have walked off the field

The Razorbacks are one win away from advancing to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2022.

Rain and lighting forced the start time to be delayed by an hour and five minutes from 3 p.m. to 4:05 p.m before being further delayed. Check back here for inning-by-inning updates.

Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:

CF Reagan Johnson
LF Raigan Kramer
1B Bri Ellis
DP Courtney Day
RF Kailey Wyckoff
3B Ella McDowell
SS Atalyia Rijo
C Kennedy Miller
2B Karlie Davidson
P Robyn Herron

Oklahoma State:

CF Megan Delgadillo
DP Amanda Hasler
2B Rosie Davis
1B Karli Godwin
3B Tallen Edwards
RF Tia Warsop
LF Rachel Hathoot
C Audre Scheidmiller
SS Megan Bloodworth
P Ruby Meylaan

1st Inning (Top)

1st Inning (Bottom)

2nd Inning (Top)

2nd Inning (Bottom)

3rd Inning (Top)

3rd Inning (Bottom)

4th Inning (Top)

4th Inning (Bottom)

5th Inning (Top)

5th Inning (Bottom)

6th Inning (Top)

6th Inning (Bottom)

7th Inning (Top)

7th Inning (Bottom)

