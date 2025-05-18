LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas stuck in rain delay before first game of regional final
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 4 seed Arkansas enters the final day of the NCAA Regional undefeated after a furious comeback in the 1-0 game against Oklahoma State with three runs in the bottom of the seventh before a walk-off in the eighth.
UPDATE: There is more lighnting in the area and the umpires have walked off the field
The Razorbacks are one win away from advancing to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2022.
Rain and lighting forced the start time to be delayed by an hour and five minutes from 3 p.m. to 4:05 p.m before being further delayed. Check back here for inning-by-inning updates.
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
CF Reagan Johnson
LF Raigan Kramer
1B Bri Ellis
DP Courtney Day
RF Kailey Wyckoff
3B Ella McDowell
SS Atalyia Rijo
C Kennedy Miller
2B Karlie Davidson
P Robyn Herron
Oklahoma State:
CF Megan Delgadillo
DP Amanda Hasler
2B Rosie Davis
1B Karli Godwin
3B Tallen Edwards
RF Tia Warsop
LF Rachel Hathoot
C Audre Scheidmiller
SS Megan Bloodworth
P Ruby Meylaan