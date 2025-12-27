Razorbacks expected to lose veteran defensive back to transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks lost arguably one if their most experienced defensive backs Friday evening as Miguel Mitchell announced his plan to enter the transfer portal.

Mitchell played the previous two seasons for the Razorbacks, but missed the majority of the 2024 season due to injury. He played in 12 games this season, including three starts while finishing with 52 total tackles, including one tackle for loss, one sack, one interception, and one pass break-up.

He arrived to Arkansas after playing his first two seasons with the Florida Gators as a former 3-star recruit out of Oxford, Alabama and was ranked as the No. 931 overall prospect in the 2022 class, No. 64 among athletes and No. 36 player in Alabama, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

The 6-foot-1, 222 pound defensive back will have one season of eligibility remaining at his next school.

The Razorbacks are now up to seven players who have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens at midnight Jan. 2 and will last until Jan. 16, 2026.

Arkansas Razorback departures:

Keshawn Davila, DB

After one season in town, the former JUCO All-American opted to enter the transfer portal following the hiring of new Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield.

He played in all 12 games, recording just two tackles and a pair of pass breakups. The former No. 1 JUCO cornerback will have two years remaining at his next school.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Keshawn Davila during practices on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-Hogs On SI Images

Davila was highly sought after out of East Mississippi Community College with offers from Iowa, Florida, Michigan State, Utah, Arizona State and Virginia Tech. During the 2024 season, he took official visits to Iowa, Virginia Tech, Arizona State and Michigan State.

Shaq McRoy, OL

The Razorbacks missed out on the former Top 100 prospect out of high school when he decided to sign with Oregon over Arkansas. McRoy entered the transfer portal after one year with the Ducks after not seeing the field as a freshman.

McRoy, a 6-foot-8, 335 pound offensive tackle, played most of his snaps at right tackle in relief of veteran E'Marion Harris this season.

He logged 58 snaps, finishing with a 64.6 offensive grade with a 50.1 score in pass-blocking and 63.9 score in run-blocking, per Pro Football Focus .

Out of high school, McRoy was considered a 4-star prospect nationally, No. 95 player overall, No. 9 among offensive tackles and No. 7 player in Alabama, according to 247sports . He fielded offers from other programs such as Colorado, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, Clemson, Miami, Mississippi State, Tennessee and many others.

Ian Geffrard, DL

The 6-foot-5, 390 pound tackle made it to Arkansas "a biscuit shy of 400 pounds," according to former coach Sam Pittman. Geffrard transformed his body over his first two offseasons to provide his availability on a defensive line that lacked depth across the line of scrimmage in 2025.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Ian Geffrard during preseason practices on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images

As a recruit, the Georgia native was ranked as the No. 1,166 ranked player in the 2023 class, and No. 113 prospect in the Peach State, according to 247Sports rankings.

He held offers from 14 schools, but committed to Arkansas over Auburn, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, Texas, North Carolina, Minnesota and several others.

Tavion Wallace, LB

Arkansas’ prized recruit of the 2025 class caused former defensive coordinator Travis Williams to run the halls of the football complex with joy. At the time, Wallace was the No. 36 ranked recruit in his class, but ultimately dropped No. 185 when he signed with the Razorbacks.

He logged just two total tackles in nine appearances and will have four years left to play at the college level.

As a recruit, Wallace was one of the more highly sought after recruits for 2025 with 24 offers from across the country, including Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, South Carolina, USC, and many others.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Tavian Wallace lining up on special teams in game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

AJ Green, RB

During high school, Green was considered a can't miss prospect out of the Tulsa area who had track speed to burn opposing defenses.

He chose Arkansas over offers from programs such as Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, LSU, Baylor, South Carolina, Texas Tech and many others.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield in first day on the job at the Smith Center in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

He signed with the Razorbacks as a 4-star prospect ranked No. 114 nationally, No. 3 among athletes and No. 2 player in Oklahoma, according to 247Sports.

Green has recorded 204 carries for 964 yards and six touchdowns across four seasons. He missed the entire 2024 season due to a ruptured Achilles.

Kaleb James, DL

The Mansfield, Texas native committed to Arkansas over offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Utah, Virginia and others.

He was the No. 701 player in the country, No. 75 among defensive tackles and No. 105 player in Texas in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports.

The Razorbacks have heard announcements from 20 student-athletes off last year's roster expected to return since Silverfield was hired Nov. 30. Arkansas fans can stay up to date with all of roster transactions by using the Arkansas Razorbacks on SI offseason tracker.

