Oklahoma's Four-Homer Outburst Sends Arkansas Tumbling in Series Finale

Arkansas got big dose of reality Sunday afternoon at Love's Field in Norman, Okla., getting run-ruled by No. 1 Oklahoma 11-1.

It came a day after the Razorbacks beat the Sooners on Saturday. That boosted hope for everybody. Courtney Deifel has a solid team, but that's probably not enough on the road against the top-ranked team the Hogs beat the day before.

Oklahoma came out swinging, and didn't let up until the run rule was in full effect. Ouch may an understatement.

The Sooners arrived with a 42-6 record and a 15-3 mark in SEC play — and they played like it. Oklahoma wasted no time establishing control, scoring two runs in the first inning, adding five more in the second and capping the afternoon with four in the fourth to trigger the run rule.

For Arkansas, now 36-8 overall and 11-7 in the SEC, it was a tough finish to what had been a competitive series against the nation's top team.

The Razorbacks simply couldn't match Oklahoma's power on this afternoon, and the Sooners made sure the gap on the scoreboard kept growing.

A slapping success 😎



Reagan Johnson leads us off with an infield single! pic.twitter.com/8S41MEu2uz — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 19, 2026

Four Home Runs Do the Damage

Oklahoma's attack was built on the long ball. Isabella Imerling got things started with a two-run shot to left-center field in the bottom of the first with two outs, giving the Sooners the early 2-0 lead they'd never relinquish.

The second inning is where the game got away from the Hogs for good. Abby Dayton connected on a two-run home run to right field to push the lead to 4-0.

Then Kendall Wells added a three-run shot to left-center field, stretching Oklahoma's advantage to 7-0. By the time the Razorbacks got out of the second inning, the deficit felt insurmountable.

Gabbie Garcia put the finishing touches on Oklahoma's power display with a three-run home run in the fourth inning, extending the lead to 11-0 and setting up the run-rule finish.

1-6-3 ✔️



Beuerlein induces our 33rd double play of the season pic.twitter.com/apscroULLO — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 19, 2026

Herron Takes the Loss, Beuerlein Logs Most Work

Left-handed ace Robyn Herron drew the start in the circle for Arkansas but couldn't get out of the second inning.

She struck out three batters and allowed four runs on two hits and three walks across 1.1 innings before exiting. Herron dropped to 12-4 on the season.

Saylor Timmerman came on in relief but didn't last long before Reis Beuerlein took over. Beuerlein logged a team-high 2.2 innings, striking out three while allowing four runs on five hits.

She did flash some efficiency, retiring the Sooners in order with a 1-2-3 third inning that included a strikeout.

One bright spot in the field: Beuerlein induced a 1-6-3 double play in the second inning, the 33rd twin killing of the season for the Razorbacks.

On the other side, Oklahoma freshman Allyssa Parker was sharp from the jump. She went the distance, completing all five innings while striking out seven and allowing just one run on six hits and three walks. The win improved her record to 5-1 on the year.

Two-Strike Approach 💯



Kailey Wyckoff drives a leadoff single into right field pic.twitter.com/0pxZVN3Y5D — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 19, 2026

Bain Reaches Three Times, Johnson Breaks Record

The Razorbacks didn't go down quietly offensively, even if the scoreboard didn't reflect much of it.

Brinli Bain was the most consistent offensive presence, reaching base three times with a first-inning single and two walks. It was also Bain's first collegiate start in right field, a notable moment buried in a difficult afternoon.

Reagan Johnson kicked things off for Arkansas by slapping an infield single to second base to lead off the game.

That at-bat carried extra significance: it marked Johnson's 206th career game batting leadoff, breaking the program record of 205 previously held by Devon Wallace, who played from 2012 to 2015.

Kennedy Miller also had a standout moment, singling up the middle in the fourth inning to extend her reached-base streak to 12 consecutive games, a new career high.

Ella McDowell, Karlie Davison and Kailey Wyckoff each added singles for Arkansas as well.

The Hogs' lone run came in the fifth inning. Davison singled through the left side to open the frame, Bain drew a one-out walk and McDowell added an infield single to load the bases.

Tianna Bell then grounded into a fielder's choice, driving in a run to make the final score 11-1.

What's Next for Arkansas

Despite the tough series-ending defeat, the Razorbacks' schedule doesn't slow down.

Arkansas is back in action on Wednesday when the Hogs travel to face Tulsa for a 5 p.m. midweek matchup.

It'll be a chance to reset and regain momentum before the final stretch of the regular season.