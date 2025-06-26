Two-time All-American Arizona transfer signs with Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas softball coach Courtney Deifel isn't wasting time picking up another big transfer after failing to reach Oklahoma City again.
Dakota Kennedy, a two-time NFCA All-American outfielder, has officially transferred from the Arizona Wildcats to the Razorbacks, per an announcement from Deifel.
“A complete player and two-time NFCA All-American—welcome to Arkansas, Dakota Kennedy!” Deifel wrote on social media on the arrival of a player widely regarded as one of the best outfielders in the country.
Kennedy’s impact is impossible to ignore. Over three seasons at Arizona, she compiled a .399 batting average, racked up 180 hits, and drove in 94 runs.
Her combination of power and precision at the plate was matched by her defensive prowess, as she posted a .996 career fielding percentage and captured the 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award as the nation’s best left fielder.
Kennedy’s 2025 season at Arizona was nothing short of remarkable, despite being cut short by injury. In just 44 games, she posted career-highs in nearly every offensive category, including a .444 batting average and a 1.228 OPS.
She had 19 multi-hit games, five multi-RBI performances, and a 23-game streak of reaching base safely.
In her standout February performance, Kennedy drove in six runs during a rout of Western Michigan, a career best.
Her 2024 season was similarly impressive. Kennedy hit .400, led her team in walks, slugging, and on-base percentage, and maintained a perfect fielding record across 111 putouts and six assists, earning her the Rawlings Gold Glove Award.
She registered a 27-game reached-base streak and tallied 20 multi-hit games, consistently setting the table and driving in runs for the Wildcats.
Her freshman year hinted at the future star she would become: a .356 average, 10 home runs, and a .630 slugging percentage, all while leading Arizona in conference play with a .394 batting average.
Kennedy’s offensive consistency, speed (22 career stolen bases), and defensive reliability made her a fixture in the Wildcats’ lineup from the start.
Beyond her on-field accolades, Kennedy’s academic record is equally impressive. She is a two-time College Sports Communicators Academic All-America selection and a three-time Easton NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete.
For Arkansas, Kennedy’s arrival is a statement of intent.
The Razorbacks have consistently pushed deeper into the postseason under Coach Deifel, and Kennedy’s blend of elite hitting, speed, and defense is expected to be a difference-maker in the SEC.
“Dakota is not just an exceptional athlete—she’s a leader and a competitor who makes everyone around her better,” Deifel said.
Kennedy’s decision to leave Arizona was met with surprise and some disappointment among Wildcats supporters. Local coverage in Tucson described her as “the biggest loss for the Wildcats in this transfer season,” pointing out her immediate impact as a starter and her status as the team’s most decorated outfielder in years.
Kennedy’s softball journey began in Sacramento, Calif., where she starred at Sheldon High School. There, she batted .465 as a senior, slugged 13 home runs, and drove in 42 runs, earning SBLive Sac-Joaquin Section Athlete of the Year honors and being ranked the No. 1 center fielder in her class by Extra Inning Softball. Her rapid rise through the prep and collegiate ranks was marked by a singular focus and relentless work ethic.
With the Hogs, Kennedy will be joined by fellow transfer Tianna Bell, an infielder from Cal, as both athletes look to make an immediate impact on a team that has regularly challenged for conference and national honors in recent years..
The SEC, already the nation’s most competitive softball conference, presents a new challenge for Kennedy. Her record against top-tier opponents, including five hits and five walks in six games against the Razorbacks while at Arizona tenure, showed Deifel what she can do..
While Kennedy has not made a public statement about her transfer, her reputation as a fierce competitor and consummate teammate has preceded her.
Former Arizona coaches and teammates have lauded her “quiet leadership” and “dedication to the game,” according to comments gathered by Arizona media.
“Kennedy is the type of player you build a program around,” one former assistant said.