Two-time All-American Arizona transfer signs with Razorbacks

NEWS: Arizona transfer outfielder Dakota Kennedy has committed to Arkansas.



- 2x All-American

- .444/.539/.689 with 4 HR in 2025

- 60 doubles

- 28 walks and just 15 strikeouts

- Rawlings Gold Glove in LF in 2024



Huge pickup for Courtney Deifel with one year of eligibility left. pic.twitter.com/mTeUWbIpU3