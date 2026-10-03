Three Questions Razorbacks Must Answer to Upset Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION — There won't be much mystery surrounding what Arkansas needs to accomplish Saturday night if it wants to snap its 12-game SEC losing streak.

The Razorbacks have spent the first month of Ryan Silverfield's tenure searching for consistency while showing flashes of improvement in increments.

Now comes a trip to Kyle Field for the first time since 2020 with an opportunity to find out how much progress has been made in the past two weeks. Here are three questions Arkansas must answer if it wants to leave Texas A&M with Arkansas' first SEC victory in nearly 24 months.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell looking downfield on long run after the catch against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Can Arkansas Surpass 150 Yards Rushing?

The Razorbacks are averaging just over 89.5 yards per game on 2.56 yards per carry and haven't rushed for more than 148 this season, and that came in Week 1 against North Alabama.

While the opinion early on was that maybe an FCS opponent sold out to stop the run game, and try to force KJ Jackson to beat them through the air, this has actually been the Razorbacks weakest spot. Arkansas is one of only two teams in the SEC to average less than 100 yards per game on the ground, which hasn't actually happened since 2023 (Vanderbilt, South Carolina).

Missouri State only managed to rush for 37 yards on 23 carries against Texas A&M. However, the Aggies defense has allowed Arizona State (115 yards), Kentucky (156) and LSU (194) to hit the century mark on the ground.

Silverfield once again challenged his running backs during his Monday press conference to be more physical between the tackles, and rely less on their tap dance skills.

"We need our running backs to play physical," Silverfield said. "Because very few times — one, are we going to be able to block? Is the offensive line, tight ends going to be able to block the guys directly at them?



"You're not going to be able to juke and make everybody miss. I love our running backs, but Barry Sanders isn't coming back to play for us anytime soon, or D-Mac. You need guys that can be physical."

One area of the game that might actually help Arkansas improve is getting Jackson involved in a handful of run plays out of the RPO, or even traditional draws. He leads the team with 35 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns, but his ability to run could open up holes for his backfield mates.

“We don't want to run the quarterback 20 times a game,” Silverfield said during his radio show Wednesday night. “But the ability to do it, if it's a handful of times, four or five times a game, I think it keeps some defenses honest.

"It doesn't allow them necessarily to always go back and try different schemes, and maybe they have to have a spy on third down. That stuff always helps you down the road.”

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Carter Stoutmire celebrates following a tackle for loss against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roman

Has The Run Defense Actually Improved?

Arkansas' defensive mindset, especially from the veteran transfers in the room, is all about buying into the process it takes to play a winning brand of football. Whether that comes from defensive backs Joker Johnson, Shelton Lewis, or linebacker Ben Bogle, they each want to help put the Razorbacks in a position to win.

The Razorbacks currently rank No. 107 nationally in scoring defense at 27 points per game, but have improved significantly ranking No. 56 nationally in yards allowed at 324 yards per game. Where they will be tested most will be on the edges, an area where Ron Roberts' unit struggled to contain against strong rushing attacks such as Utah and Georgia.

Stopping an athlete such as quarterback Marcel Reed will be the biggest challenge to containing the Aggies run game.

"Well, it starts with obviously the ability to stop the run and put him in situations where you know you can design the pass rush around him," Roberts said on Tuesday. "The toughest part about those guys really is defending the pass on first down, second down, and when you don't have something, you know, really designed.

"You're trying to stop the run. You're trying to play defense, and here we go. And now his athletic ability gets to show up when things break down. So we’ve got to do a real good job on first and second down, coordinating the pass rush, coordinating how we're handling him, and keeping him in the pocket because obviously he's a tremendous athlete."

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield speaks to a sideline reporter with the SEC Network following Arkansas' 31-14 victory over North Alabama | Nilsen Roman

How Desperate Is Silverfield For First SEC Win?

Silverfield called himself a lunatic earlier this week because he'll do whatever it takes to come away with a victory as a coach. That desperation will certainly need to show itself Saturday night at Kyle Field as the Razorbacks hope to end a 12-game SEC losing streak.

Arkansas can't afford for him to coach conservatively and hope Texas A&M eventually makes enough mistakes or is slowed down defensively in order to give the Razorbacks a chance. His team enters SEC play still searching for an identity and, more importantly, its first signature victory of his tenure.

Does being a lunatic mean he'll call a game that goes against his regular approach? There's obviously a fine line between coaching aggressively and recklessly, especially on the road, including a game at Utah that spiraled out of control quickly.

Texas A&M presents an opportunity for Arkansas to prove that its victory over Tulsa was more than a temporary feeling of relief. If the Razorbacks are going to get it done tonight, it'll take a complete game from a team that hasn't put it all together for a full four quarters in any of the first four weeks.

But any given Saturday.

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