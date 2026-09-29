FAYETTEVILLE — Four weeks into the 2026 season, Arkansas still can't run the football.

That's not an overexaggeration, either. The Razorbacks don't have a single player with over 100 rushing yards total through four games. Braylen Russell at 96 (24 ypg) is UA's leading rusher.

QB KJ Jackson certainly hasn't been perfect early on, but it's Arkansas' lack of a run game that has been the biggest hindrance to the Hogs establishing an offensive rhythm. While Arkansas did run the ball slightly better against Tulsa, it still only averaged 3.1 yards per carry.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith looks for running room against No. 2 Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Those struggles in the run game led to the Razorbacks shaking things up on Saturday. Cam Settles, listed third on the depth chart, got the start and led Arkansas with 11 carries for 40 yards. He also caught six passes for 20 yards.

Braylen Russell had nine carries for 30 yards, while Sutton Smith only had five rushes for 19 yards. Surprisingly, the shifty Smith didn't catch a pass and was held in check as a punt returner.

"We had really high hopes for Cam Settles, you know, leaving spring," head coach Ryan Silverfield said Monday. "He can do it all. He's a first down, second down, third down back... He obviously was a little banged up, but we just felt that he gave us the best opportunity in the current game plan to have success."

Arkansas' woeful offensive line play certainly hasn't help its trio of backs find open space, though Smith and Russell in particular haven't done much in the way of breaking tackles and getting away from defenders.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell looking downfield on long run after the catch against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

"We need our running backs to play physical," Silverfield said. "Because very few times — one, are we going to be able to block? Is the offensive line, tight ends going to be able to block the guys directly at them?

"You're not going to be able to juke and make everybody miss. I love our running backs, but Barry Sanders isn't coming back to play for us anytime soon, or D-Mac. You need guys that can be physical."

While Arkansas' offense did take a step forward on Saturday against Tulsa, it will have to figure out a way to run the football sooner rather than later. Being a one-dimensional offense won't lead to many wins in any conference, much less the SEC.

Saturday's game against Texas A&M will be the perfect litmus test for an offensive line and RB room that is yet to show many signs of life.

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