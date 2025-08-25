What Razorback opponent next season gets left out in musical chairs?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will have to drop one of its scheduled nonconference football games in 2026 after the Southeastern Conference voted to expand to a nine-game league schedule, university officials said Friday.
The question is who do they drop next year?
They have games against North Alabama, Memphis, Tulsa and a road trip to Utah. With the requirement everybody has to play a power conference opponent that game against the Utes probably isn't going away.
You can make a case against juggling any of those three games, but North Alabama is an almost guaranteed win and it's a home game against Memphis, but that may depend on how things work out in about a month over there for the Razorbacks.
The SEC announced last week that its football teams will play nine conference games beginning in 2026, up from the current eight, leaving only three slots for nonconference opponents. The move, aimed at increasing the league’s strength of schedule and television value, will force all SEC programs to adjust their future schedules.
For the Razorbacks, this is going to complicate things. They have four already under contract for next season. In the latest game of scheduling musical chairs, somebody's going to be left standing when the music stops.
Hogs athletics director Hunter Yurachek is going to have to start negotiations quickly. He has less than a year with the 2025 season starting Saturday at Razorback Stadium against Alabama A&M at 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network.
“We understand the need to strengthen our conference schedule and welcome the challenge,” Yurachek said in a statement. “But it does mean we will have to revisit our current agreements and make some difficult decisions about our opponents. We’ll do our best to honor existing commitments where possible, and communicate any changes as soon as decisions are made.”
The SEC also reaffirmed its policy that each team must play at least one nonconference opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or Notre Dame each season, further limiting scheduling flexibility for Arkansas and other schools.
In case you're wondering, Arkansas has a return game at Notre Dame, but that doesn't come up until 2028.
The nine-game SEC schedule is designed to give teams more opportunities to face top-level competition and to improve the league’s standing in the expanded College Football Playoff selection process.
“A nine-game SEC schedule gives teams more opportunities to face high-level opponents, which could help the league maximize its representation in the College Football Playoff,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.
The change could have financial repercussions for smaller programs that count on guarantee games against SEC schools to help fund their athletic departments.
The Razorbacks have traditionally used nonconference games to balance the schedule, boost bowl eligibility and maintain regional rivalries. The new SEC mandate will reduce those opportunities, limiting the ability to schedule lower-division opponents and potentially affecting ticket revenue.
Television networks, which help drive conference expansion and realignment, have supported the move, expecting higher ratings and more marquee matchups. The expanded SEC slate is expected to increase the value of the league’s broadcast rights and raise the stakes for every game.
Yurachek said the university will review its contractual obligations with all scheduled 2026 opponents. No official announcement has been made about which team will be dropped.
The SEC’s decision is the latest in a series of changes affecting college football, including expanded playoffs and ongoing debates over athlete compensation.
“We’ll make the best decision for our student-athletes, our fans and the University of Arkansas,” Yurachek said.
The Razorbacks’ complete revised 2026 schedule is expected to be finalized and released by the end of the year.