Razorback Report: Arkansas golfer wins first career tournament at The Ally
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas junior Abbey Schutte earned her first career tournament victory this week, finishing at 9-under (207) to win the final event of Arkansas’ fall season at The Ally at Old Waverly Golf Club.
While Schutte celebrated an individual title, Florida took home the team championship, setting a 54-hole tournament record with a 26-under 838. The Gators edged out Arkansas, which finished second at 21-under.
Both teams battled through the final round, but Florida closed strong, playing the last four holes at 3-under while the Razorbacks finished 3-over down the stretch.
The victory marked Florida’s second team win of the season and third consecutive title at The Ally.
Arkansas senior Reagan Zibilski appeared poised to win after birdieing five of her first nine holes to build a three-shot lead. But Schutte surged late, carding birdies on Nos. 14 and 15 to pull within one.
Zibilski held a one-stroke advantage heading to the 18th tee, but double bogeyed her final hole — her only double of the tournament — to drop to 8-under, one shot behind Schutte.
Schutte was steady all week, shooting under par in every round and closing with her best score — a 4-under 68 in Wednesday’s finale.
Junior Maria José Marin placed third at 6-under after a final-round 71. Swetha Sathish (T-37, +6) and Clarisa Temelo (T-44, +9) finished over par in the final round. Competing as an individual, Anna Kate Nichols earned a top-15 finish, finishing even for the week.
The Ally Final Team Scores
1. Florida, -26
2. Arkansas, -21
3. Vanderbilt, -5
4. Ole Miss, -4
5. Mississippi State, +3
6. CSU Fullerton, +6
7. ULM, +24
8. Southern Miss, +27
9. Mercer, +31
10. Xavier, Sam Houston, +35
12. Iowa, +43
13. Jacksonville State, +47
14. Troy, +52
15. Georgia Southern, +66
Yesterday’s Results
- Volleyball: Auburn 3, Arkansas 1 (25-13, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19)
- Women’s Golf: Arkansas, 2nd Place at The Ally at Old Waverly
- Men’s Tennis: ITF 25K Norman
- Softball: Arkansas at Seminole State, Bogle Park, 5 p.m.
Today’s Schedule
- Men’s Tennis: ITF 25K Norman
Did You Notice?
- Arkansas volleyball lost its first match against Auburn since 2018 on Wednesday in a four-set loss. Freshman Parker Duncan led the offensive effort for Arkansas with 15 kills and had just four errors on 46 attempts for a .239 hitting percentage. Lakin Laurendine also tallied double digits with 10 kills against her former team, and Romani Thurman had 10 kills and only two errors for a .320 hitting clip.
We’ll Leave You With This
Former Arkansas safety Kenoy Kennedy has been named to the 2025 SEC Football Legends class that will be honored at the SEC Championship game in December. Kennedy was a standout safety for the Arkansas Razorbacks from 1996 to 1999 and recorded 287 tackles and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 1998, and first-team All-SEC and third-team All-America honors in 1999.
2025 SEC Legends Class
Alabama – C.J. Mosley, Linebacker, 2010-13
Arkansas – Kenoy Kennedy, Safety, 1996-99
Auburn – Cam Newton, Quarterback, 2010
Florida – Brandon Spikes, Linebacker, 2006-09
Georgia – Randy Johnson, Offensive Guard, 1973-75
Kentucky – Jacob Tamme, Tight End, 2004-07
LSU – Tyrann Mathieu, Cornerback, 2010-11
Ole Miss – William “Bill” Smith, Punter, 1983-86
Mississippi State – Gabe Jackson, Offensive Guard, 2009-13
Missouri – Mitch Morse, Offensive Lineman, 2010-14
Oklahoma – Lucious Selmon, Nose Guard, 1970-73
South Carolina – Connor Shaw, Quarterback, 2010-13
Tennessee – Kevin Burnett, Linebacker, 2000-04
Texas – Derrick Johnson, Linebacker, 2001-04
Texas A&M – R.C. Slocum, Texas A&M, 1989-2002
Vanderbilt – Jordan Matthews, Vanderbilt, 2010-13