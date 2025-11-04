Razorback Report: No. 4 Arkansas set to start Tuesday vs. Mississippi State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans who have found themseles victims of the ongoing Disney-YouTube TV dispute should hope the two sides reach an agreement soon, because if new deal isn’t agreed to by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, many Razorbacks fans won’t be able to see if their No. 4 ranked soccer team wins Tuesday’s quarterfinals match against Mississippi State.
It should be a fun game that pits the SEC’s last two regular season champions against one another in the 2025 SEC Soccer Tournament.
This will be the Razorbacks’ 10th-straight appearance in the conference tournament. They have played in eight of the last 10 championship finals.
ICYMI: Petrino challenges Razorbacks to close out strong in tough season
Arkansas holds a 19-15-4 record in the tournament and enter as the No. 1 overall seed for the fifth in the last seven years. The Razorbacks have posted a 10-5-1 record at the No. 1 seed at the conference tournament.
Arkansas just narrowly ended the regular season at the top of the SEC standings. Coach Colby Hale's team finished one point ahead of the Vanderbilt Commodores after the final games were played.
Arkansas’s seven wins are the fewest by an SEC champion since Florida had seven SEC wins in 2006. Of the Razorbacks’ five SEC championships, this year’s was won with the fewest goals (22 goals).
The Razorbacks’ main goals are about to be presented to them Tuesday on SEC Network against a team they beat 4-2 earlier this season, but only after giving up two goals in the opening round of scores.
ICYMI: Sankey turns back on very fans who are why SEC exists
Here’s the updated SEC tournament schedule after the first day of competition:
2025 SEC Soccer Tournament Schedule and Results
(All matches televised on SEC Network.)
First Round | Sunday, Nov. 2
Match 1: Alabama 2, South Carolina 0
Match 2: Kentucky 1, Florida 0
Match 3: Mississippi State 1, Oklahoma 0
Match 4: LSU 3, Auburn 2
Quarterfinals | Tuesday, Nov. 4
Match 5: No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 10 Alabama, 11:30 a.m.
Match 6: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Match 7: No. 1 Arkansas vs. No. 8 Mississippi State, 4:30 p.m.
Match 8: No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 5 LSU, 7 p.m.
Semifinals | Thursday, Nov. 6
Match 9: Winner M7 vs. Winner M8, 3:30 p.m.
Match 10: Winner M5 vs. Winner M6, 6 p.m.
Championship | Sunday, Nov. 9
Match 11: Winner M9 vs. Winner M10, 1:30 p.m.
Yesterday’s Results
Women’s Tennis: Arkansas at PTT 25K Fayetteville
Men’s Tennis: Arkansas at PTT 25K Fayetteville
Men’s Basketball: No. 14 Arkansas 109, SE Louisiana 77
Today’s Schedule
Soccer: Mississippi State vs. Arkansas, SEC Championship Tournament, 4:30 p.m., SEC Network
Women’s Basketball: Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SECN+
Did You Notice?
Arkansas true freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr. has been named one of 50 players and one of seven freshmen to the 2025-26 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Watch List Presented by AXIA Time, as announced by the Atlanta Tip-off Club this week.