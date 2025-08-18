Razorback Report: No. 6 Arkansas puts on exciting show vs. No. 2 Notre Dame
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After losing a regular season match at home for the first time in four years and needing a late penalty kick just to tie Notre Dame, Arkansas has seen itself fall in the latest Top 25 rankings.
The Razorbacks fell to No. 11 in the latest TopDrawerSoccer College Soccer National Ranking after debuting at No. 6 in last week’s poll.
Arkansas opened its season last Thursday against then-No. 13 Iowa, and fell 3-2. On Sunday, against then-No. 2 Notre Dame, the Razorbacks needed a handball penalty that led to a penalty kick in the final 10 minutes of the game to tie the Fighting Irish 2-2.
The Razorbacks (0-1-1) won't get an opportunity to improve their standing in the eyes of the voters until next Sunday when they travel to Georgia Southern. That match is scheduled for 1 p.m., Aug. 24 and will air on SECN+.
Did You Notice?
- Arkansas tennis coach Tucker Clary announced over the weekend the official signing of Celine Simunyu for the upcoming women’s tennis season. Simunyu will come to Fayetteville from Ireland and is ranked No. 788 in singles and No. 393 in doubles in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings. She has won 25 singles and 37 doubles matches in professional events and 173 match wins overall.
- Arkansas senior John Daly II lost his quarterfinal match of the 2025 USGA U.S. Amateur Championship to Mason Howell after both golfers birdied the final hole of their round. While a disappointing finish, it does cap off a great summer that saw Daly rise 314 spots to No. 121 in the World Amateur Golf rankings. He finished second on the 2025 Elite Amateur Golf Series thanks to a win at the Southern Amateur, a third-place finish at the Northeast Amateur and a 15th-place finish at the Trans-Mississippi Amateur.
- Arkansas sprinter Tyrice Taylor set a new Jamaican national record and Arkansas school record in the 800-meter dash. He posted a 1-minute, 43.74-seconds time that was good enough for third place at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Senior Championships this past weekend. At the same event, former Razorback Shafiqua Maloney won second-place in the women’s 800M dash with a 1:59.98. The following day, former Razorbacks Nickisha Pryce and Krissy Gear each collected gold medals in the 400M sprint and 3,000M steeplechase, respectively.
- Arkansas softball coach Courtney Deifel has named Parker Staggs as an assistant coach who will work primarily with pitchers. Staggs spent the 2025 season at Duke where the Blue Devils' pitching staff finished 20th in the nation with 14 shutouts and 25th in strikeout-to-walk ratio at 2.53.
