Razorback Report: No. 6 Arkansas limited to just two live games on SEC Network
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fans looking to watch one of the nation’s premier women’s soccer programs won’t have many opportunities to do so in the upcoming season.
No. 6 Arkansas will have only two games aired live on SEC Network this season, including just one in-conference game. The Razorbacks’ game against Notre Dame on Aug.1 will air live on SEC Network as will its SEC game against Florida on Sept. 11.
Their game against reigning SEC champion Mississippi State on Oct. 5 will be confined to the fans at Razorback field, as will their game against No. 13 Iowa. The SEC Network will air 18 soccer games live, but one of its best soccer programs will only be featured twice.
The SEC Network will air a special show at 6 p.m. Aug. 8 about the upcoming soccer season called SEC Now: Soccer Season Preview. The one-hour special will feature former coaches and players talking about the season, as well as a special documentary on Arkansas’s Cora Hair, who is making her return to the pitch after beating cancer.
In addition to Thursday’s announcement of SEC Network’s coverage plans for the upcoming soccer season, the network also announced its broadcast schedule for the SEC volleyball season.
The Razorbacks’ will be featured in four matches on SEC Network this season, beginning with a road trip to Auburn on Oct. 22.
Viewers looking to brush up on their volleyball knowledge can check out the SEC Network’s volleyball preview show at 6 p.m., Aug. 7. Peter Burns will host the one-hour SEC Now, joined by volleyball analysts and former all-stars Missy Whittemore and Leah Edmond.
2025 SEC Network Arkansas Soccer Schedule
- Aug. 17: Notre Dame at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.
- Sept. 11: Arkansas at Florida, 6 p.m.
- Nov. 2-9: SEC Soccer Tournament
2025 SEC Network Arkansas Volleyball Schedule
- Oct. 22: Arkansas at Auburn, 6 p.m.
- Oct. 26: Florida at Arkansas, Noon
- Oct. 29: Arkansas at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
- Nov. 5: Alabama at Arkansas, 6 p.m.
- Nov. 21-25: SEC Volleyball Tournament
Did You Notice?
- Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green was one of 35 quarterbacks included in the Davy O’Brien National Quarterback Award watchlist that was announced Thursday. The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. An official midseason watchlist will be released on Oct. 21 and a 35-player Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2025 will be announced Oct. 28. The semifinalists will be announced November 12 and the award winner will be announced on ESPn on December 12 during The Home Depot College Football Awards. The 49th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Larry Worth, III comes up with big defensive play
Countdown until Arkansas’s Season Opener
- 22 days
This Day in Arkansas Sports History
- On Aug. 8, 2024, a documentary celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Arkansas women’s basketball team “fairy tale” run as a No. 9-seed to the 1998 NCAA Tournament Final Four. The documentary is available on Hogs+.