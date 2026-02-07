Razorbacks Top Georgia at Bud Walton Arena, Set Table to Climb Rankings

No. 10 Arkansas looked more like its usual self while pulling off what is technically an upset Friday night at Bud Walton Arena, outscoring No. 6 Georgia 197.450-197.050 in an SEC battle.

The Razorbacks were previously ranked No. 6 in Week 4, but a couple of bad breaks on floor against No. 2 Florida caused Arkansas to slip a few spots, basically flipping with Georgia in the rankings.

While the Razorbacks have struggled a little on vault this season, Arkansas put together a performance where scores on vault, bars and beam tilted the meet in favor of the Razorbacks.

With nearly 7,000 fans in the stands, marking the second-highest attendance this season at Bud Walton Arena, Arkansas had plenty of help keeping energy up throughout the night.

3-0 at the Palace

Headlining the evening was the return of Joscelyn Roberson to the all-around line-up for the first time since competing at nationals in Fort Worth.

She didn’t just compete — she starred.

“It was great to be back in the all-around,” Roberson said afterward.

Her 39.550 total became the top all-around score of the night and the third-highest in her college career.

Big vault, big celly as always from Lala

Razorbacks Take Vault Early

The meet opened on vault with Arkansas hitting clean numbers and setting the tone as the nation's No. 2 team on the event. Leah Smith led off with a 9.825 for her Yurchenko full, and Allison Cucci followed with a 9.900.

Roberson, in her third spot, scored 9.775, and Hailey Klein added a 9.800 to keep the momentum going.

But the highlight belonged to Lauren Williams, whose Yurchenko 1.5 earned a near perfect 9.925 — one of the top vault marks of the meet.

With Morgan Price anchoring, Arkansas finished vault at a strong 49.275. The team’s hot start helped steady nerves against a top opponent heading into the Razorbacks' weakest event.

Arkansas Shines on Bars

Arkansas followed up with an outstanding performance on bars, hitting stuck dismounts across the line-up.

The Razorbacks scored a season-best 49.450, a jump of .350 from last week.

Roberson led the group with a season-high 9.900, followed by another 9.900 from Smith.

Klein didn’t miss a beat with a 9.875, and Avalon Campbell posted a new career high of 9.825.

Price capped the rotation with a 9.950, anchoring Arkansas’ strongest event of the night.

We're running out of words to describe @Josc_Roberson on beam, but there's just nothing better

Beam and Floor Keep Pressure on Georgia

The intensity didn’t drop when the teams hit the beam where Arkansas ranked No. 8 coming in.

Madison Gustitus opened with a 9.800. Klein, Cucci and Cami Weaver all posted solid marks, while Price added a 9.875 in her spot.

Roberson finished the rotation with a nearly flawless routine for a 9.950. Arkansas’ 49.350 event score kept pressure on the Bulldogs. That was an increase of .275 over the Razorbacks' performance from last week, which means unless the team struggles at the Metroplex Challenge, Arkansas should move up even further in the event.

On floor, the Razorbacks pulled together another steady performance. Klein, Smith and Price all hit 9.800-plus routines.

Williams and Roberson each scored 9.925, helping Arkansas finish that rotation with a 49.375 and secure their overall lead.

What Win Means

The victory marked Arkansas’ second straight win over Georgia in Fayetteville and the ninth under coach Jordyn Wieber’s watch.

Beyond the win itself, the performance highlighted Arkansas’ depth across events and the value of Roberson’s return to full competition. It provides a lot of opportunity for the Razorbacks to move up in the national rankings.

There’s little time to rest.

Arkansas will compete again Sunday in the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, facing No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 31 Arizona and No. 45 TWU. Streaming will be available on Meet Scores Online.

