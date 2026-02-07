Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 7

The Alabama Crimson Tide is desperate to find some momentum in the SEC. They've alternated wins and losses in their last five games, and now they'll face their in-state rival, the Auburn Tigers, on Saturday afternoon.

Auburn is coming off a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, but is set as the home favorites against the Crimson Tide.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.

Alabama vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Alabama +1.5 (-102)

Auburn -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Alabama +114

Auburn -137

Total

OVER 176.5 (-110)

UNDER 176.5 (-110)

Alabama vs. Auburn How to Watch

Date: Saturday, February 7

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

Venue: Neville Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Alabama Record: 15-7 (5-4 in SEC)

Auburn Record: 14-8 (5-4 in SEC)

Alabama vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Alabama is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 1-4 in its last five games

Alabama is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games played on a Saturday

Auburn is 2-4 ATS in its last six games

Auburn is 9-1 straight up in its last 10 home games

Auburn is 1-7 ATS in its last eight home games played on a Saturday

Alabama vs. Auburn Key Player to Watch

Labaron Philon Jr., G - Alabama Crimson Tide

The key to Alabama beating Auburn on Saturday is finding success on the perimeter. Considering Labaron Philon Jr. is the Crimson Tide's main three-point shooter, they need him to bring his best stuff on Saturday. He's hitting his threes at a rate of 38.5% this season, so a slight improvement in this area would go a long way for Alabama.

Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm backing Alabama is an underdog:

Any time there's a game involving Alabama, the first thing I look for is how its opponent defends the perimeter. If a team can shut down its opponent's three-point shooting, it can hang with Alabama. If they can't, it's going to be a long game. Unfortunately for Auburn, they rank 238th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 34.9% from beyond the arc.

Alabama's defense has kept them from being able to truly compete against the elite teams in the country, but Auburn's defense is even worse, ranking seven spots below them in defensive efficiency. From all metrics, the Tigers are largely just a worse version of the Crimson Tide. That's why I won't hesitate to take the three points with Alabama in this in-state rivalry game.

Pick: Alabama +3 (-110) via Caesars

