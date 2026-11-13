There's Reason To Be Concerned About Arkansas Through Four Games

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas might be 4-0, but it has plenty to fix before its first stretch of games away from Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks, who were picked to finish last in the SEC, won comfortably in their first two games over New Orleans and Northwestern State before having to take games against Kansas City and Arkansas-Pine Bluff down to the wire.

Its the latter that is particularly alarming for Kelsi Musick's second Arkansas squad.

Kansas City, to its credit, did knock off Wichita State before coming to Fayetteville. But the Razorbacks still shouldn't have struggled with a mid-major team as much as they did against the Roos. UMKC led 25-22 after the first quarter in a game Arkansas won 89-81.

The Hogs' 95-90 victory over UAPB on Thursday was more concerning. Against a UAPB squad that was beaten 77-54 by Texas A&M and 66-47, not only did the Golden Lions explode offensively, but they took Arkansas down to the final seconds. The Razorbacks led 75-55 at the end of the third quarter before nearly collapsing and suffering what would've been a black eye of a loss at home, and one to an in-state opponent, no less.

Arkansas' next three games — at Little Rock (Nov. 16) and contests in San Diego against High Point (Nov. 24) and James Madison (Nov. 25) — will be much more telling as to how concerned fans should be about the Razorbacks.

Even on the road, the Hogs shouldn't have much trouble dispatching of the Trojans. UALR is 1-3 after a 23-point loss to Missouri, a 14-point loss to Memphis and a 71-64 home loss to North Florida. Still, in their first road trip of the year, Arkansas can't afford to be complacent.

"The biggest thing is, we've got to be ready for a road game," Musick said Thursday, "Because we haven't technically had a road game. So we got to remember we're going on the road. You got to be 10 points, 10 rebounds better. We have to be able to execute and play at a really high level when you're on the road and not take things for granted."

Kelsi Musick | Arkansas Athletics

High Point (4-0), on the other hand, could be a tougher challenge. The Panthers beat East Carolina 67-54 in Greenville on Wednesday, though they play four more games before facing the Razorbacks, including one in San Diego against Army on Nov. 23. That could leave them tired against an Arkansas squad that won't have played for eight days.

James Madison (2-2) took down Navy on Wednesday but dropped games to Miami (Ohio) 59-52 and lost its only game against a Power Four squad 59-43 to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. Arkansas should also have much fresher legs than the Dukes, as JMU has four games on its schedule before it takes on Arkansas, including one in San Diego against Winthrop on Nov. 24.

In its last two games, Arkansas has played down to its competition. Doing so again against Little Rock and James Madison may not result in the Razorbacks losing, but it could be a recipe for disaster against High Point. The likes of Louisiana Tech, Wake Forest and Arkansas State won't necessarily be easy outs, either, and that's before UA reaches the gauntlet that will be SEC play.

There's reasons for concern but not yet panic regarding the Razorbacks. Should the they lose one of their next three games, it might be time to hit that big red button.

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