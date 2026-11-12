Halftime Takeaways As No. 19 Arkansas Leads Robert Morris 39-30

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas leads Robert Morris 39-30 at halftime after a 12-2 run to end the what was a largely sluggish first half.

Here are three takeaways from the first half of action.

Sluggish offensive start

Needless to say, Arkansas got off to a very slow start on Wednesday.

The Razorbacks missed their first five shots from the floor and did not score before the first media timeout. The Hogs missed on multiple lob attempts and couldn't get shots to fall early.

While the offense eventually got rolling, Wednesday's start was far from what fans hoped it would be after a clunker of a game vs Virginia.

Abdou Toure gives Hogs a spark

Like he did against Virginia, freshman guard Abdou Toure played a big part in getting Arkansas' offense going after a very slow start.

Toure had six first half points on 3-3 shooting, including a big-time dunk that gave the Razorbacks a 12-11 lead and ignited what had been a stagnant Bud Walton Arena crowd.

While not a first-half offensive explosion, Toure did his part in kickstarting what had otherwise been a very dormant offense to start the game.

Arkansas uses its size advantage to its advantage late

It was evident from the time pregame warmups began that Arkansas had a huge size advantage over Robert Morris.

Robert Morris arguably played harder than the Hogs in the first half, but the Razorbacks used their size to pull down 20 rebounds to the Colonials' eight. Arkansas had seven offensive rebounds to Robert Morris' one and converted on three first half dunks.

RMU won their fair share of 50-50 balls on the floor, but if the ball was in the air, there was little doubt that the Razorbacks would pull it down.

Once the Hogs began using their size and physicality to their advantage late in the half, the offense finally got going. Cooper Bowser had eight points on 4-5 shooting and pulled down four boards, while Miikka Muurinen had five first half rebounds.

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