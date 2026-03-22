Razorbacks Leaning on Stars but Questions Remain After High Point Win

The truth about March is simple.

It doesn’t care what a team looked like in January. It doesn’t reward recruiting rankings or preseason buzz.

It asks one question, over and over — can you make enough plays when the moment tightens?

After the March 21 win over High Point, Arkansas answered that question — at least for one night.

Now comes the harder one of just how far can this team really go?

John Calipari didn’t dance around what carried his group.

“We play it through Darius and he just makes plays,” Calipari said. “He’s done it all season.”

That sentence explains both the promise and the concern for the Razorbacks.

SEC teams by NCAA Tournament wins since 2021:



12 - Arkansas, Alabama

10 - Tennessee

9 - Florida

8 - Texas

6 - Auburn

4 - Kentucky

3 - Texas A&M

2 - Ole Miss

1 - LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

0 - Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina pic.twitter.com/1ktL2iurXu — Razorback Communications (@RazorbackComms) March 22, 2026

Arkansas didn’t dominate from start to finish. It didn’t cruise. They had to hang around, absorb punches, and wait for the right moment to strike.

That’s where Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas took over. Hog fans have seen it a few times this season.

Calipari pointed directly to the moment the game broke open.

“And then Meleek Thomas makes that three, which busted the game,” Calipari said.

That shot wasn’t just a highlight. It was a signal. When things got tight, the Hogs didn’t panic. They leaned into their identity.

And that identity is clear to just give the ball to your best players and trust them. It's worked pretty well for Calipari this year. He has a longer record of it working, too.

Confidence vs. control defines Arkansas ceiling

Calipari knows exactly what he has in those two guards.

“They both have confidence, no matter what I say to them, I get on ’em they’re like, man, you’re nuts,” Calipari said.

That’s not a complaint. That’s a coach recognizing something rare — players who believe they belong in big moments.

Here’s where things get interesting. Calipari admitted something that might raise eyebrows.

“Sometimes I’m trying to get ’em to play a little different, but the reality of it is these two, they’re special, both of ’em,” Calipari said.

That’s the push-and-pull of this team.

Darius Acuff Jr.'s five postseason games:



37 PTS | 5 AST | 11-21 FG | 5-9 3FG

24 PTS | 7 AST | 7-21 FG | 2-7 3FG

30 PTS | 11 AST | 9-20 FG | 5-8 3FG

24 PTS | 7 AST | 9-19 FG | 2-5 3FG

36 PTS | 6 AST | 11-22 FG | 3-6 3FG



30.2 PPG | 7.2 APG | 45.6 FG% | 48.6 3FG% pic.twitter.com/eietKNXpEw — Razorback Communications (@RazorbackComms) March 22, 2026

On one side, you have structure, discipline and execution — all the things coaches want in March. Especially if they end up facing Arizona this week, one of the teams folks have in their brackets all the way to the Final Four.

On the other side, you have fearless shot-making and instinct — the things that win games when systems break down. Right now, Arkansas is leaning toward instinct.

That can carry you far. It can also catch up to you.

Tell them again Coach! 🗣️

“Otherworldly confidence” 🙂‍↕️

pic.twitter.com/iRYDhygHIa — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 22, 2026

Star guards give Razorbacks real tournament upside

Let’s be clear. Talent won’t be the reason Arkansas stops.

The Razorbacks have enough guys that create shots. They have guards who aren’t afraid of the moment. They have a coach who’s been deep into March before.

What they don’t fully have yet is consistency.

Against High Point, the Hogs had to “hang around,” as Calipari put it. That’s fine in the early rounds. It’s dangerous later.

Arkansas Razorbacks Meleek Thomas against High Point. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Better teams don’t always give you time to figure it out. The deeper you go, the margin shrinks. There's a reason Calipari has constantly remind us playing the tournament is "hard."

If Arkansas is going to push further, it starts with Acuff. He didn’t shy away from the spotlight or the expectation.

“Yeah, on the first part it’s just how I was raised,” Acuff said. “Always wanted to be the big moment.”

That’s not something you teach in March. That’s something you either have or don’t.

Acuff has it. More importantly, he wants it.

Consistency, not talent, will determine March run

Winning because your stars hit big shots is a great formula — until the shots don’t fall. The NCAA Tournament has a way of exposing teams that rely too heavily on difficult offense.

Right now, Arkansas walks that line.

They can beat anyone when Acuff and Thomas are rolling. They can also struggle if the rhythm disappears. The High Point game showed both sides.

They didn’t control the game early. They didn’t separate until late. And then, suddenly, it was over. While all of that's exciting, it’s also unpredictable.

There’s another layer to this conversation.

March isn’t just about scoring. It’s about getting stops when legs are tired and nerves kick in. Arkansas showed stretches of control defensively, but not full-game dominance.

Razorbacks must tighten defense to reach next level

If the Razorbacks want to move beyond a good run and into a serious push, they need more consistency in key areas.

That starts with defense and possession control. They need longer stretches of stops, fewer empty trips and better command early in games because the deeper you go, the less room you have to recover.

Here’s the optimistic view.

Teams built around dynamic guards often make noise in March. It’s not a new formula. It’s one that’s worked plenty of times before.

Arkansas has a go-to closer in Acuff and a second scorer in Thomas who can flip momentum quickly. That combination gives them a real chance.

Not just to survive — but to advance.

After what we saw Saturday, the Razorbacks are good enough to reach the Sweet 16 and talented enough to push beyond that.

March will reveal Arkansas’ true identity

To reach something like the Final Four, they’ll need more than late-game heroics. They’ll need control, consistency and better starts.

Right now, they haven’t fully shown that.

Calipari gave a small clue about his team when he talked about their opponent.

“Their coach coached right to the end,” Calipari said. “Coach (Flynn) Clayman did a great job.”

That’s respect. But it’s also context. Arkansas had to earn that win. It wasn’t handed to them.

And in this tournament, nothing will be.

The question moving forward isn’t whether the Hogs can make big plays. They already proved they can.

Now the question is whether they can control games before those plays become necessary.

The Hogs are one of those teams no one feels comfortable facing, but it’s also still figuring things out in real time.

That combination can lead to anything — a deep run or an early exit.

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