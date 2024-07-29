4-Star Defensive Lineman Finds Way Back to Auburn
Antonio Coleman probably didn't need the hospitality factor of Big Cat Weekend to help push him once again back to the Auburn Tigers.
Afterall, long has the 6 foot 2, 285 pound DL from Saraland (Ala.) High School been conflicted over where his in-state loyalties actually lie.
Just perhaps, finally pushing the stop button on the game of big school musical chairs rested at the fingertips of Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, but don't discount the clinching factor that was the presence of defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams either.
"He's a great coach," Coleman enthused of King-Williams, via Auburn live. "He's going to shoot it to you straight. If you have something going on that he feels like you can do to get better, he's going to work his tail off to make sure you get to that level.
What stuck out at Auburn is the coaches, the atmosphere and the opportunity I will have to play there."
Coleman is ranked as the No. 10 prospect in the home state of Alabama by 247 Sports, there's reason for the in-state battle.
Certainly Coleman put his thinking cap firmly on when he chewed over his options and obviously staying at home provided the enticing option of two storied collegiate programs.
Beating out Alabama for a recruit always feels good, but the fit with Coleman in pure football terms looks particularly exciting.
"I definitely want to play predominantly nose (guard), but the Auburn coaches told me that I'm going to start off as a 3-technique (defensive tackle), and gradually work my way into (playing) nose (guard)," Coleman told gathered media earlier this year.
Getting down and dirty in the trenches obviously appeals greatly to Coleman, a player whose high school tape showed just how disruptive he can be in opposing backfields.
Coleman registered an outstanding 22.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks playing at Saraland last season - it got the big guns seriously interested. Another year of honing his skills at a winning program certainly won't hurt, so Auburn can reap the rewards later.
Hugh Freeze is working on his second-straight top-10 recruiting class. Coleman is part of a class that ranks No. 7 in the country by 247 Sports and is particularly deep on the defensive line. Coleman joins 5-star Malik Autry, and 4-stars Jakaleb Faulk and Jourdin Crawford as future trench players for Auburn.
After changing his mind publicly twice already, Auburn hopes this one is done.