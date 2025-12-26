Auburn Set to Lose Starting Tackle to Transfer Portal

The Auburn Tigers are expected to lose another piece of the offense to the transfer portal. According to Rival's Hayes Fawcett, left tackle Xavier Chaplin will reportedly look for a new home for next season.

Chaplin's departure will be a major loss for the Auburn offensive line. He started all 12 games last season during his first and will prove to be his only season on the Plains.

BREAKING: Auburn starting LT Xavier Chaplin plans to enter the @TransferPortal, @On3Sports has learned



The 6’7 350 OL started all 12 games for Auburn this season



Chaplin was the No. 2 OT in last year’s On3 Portal Rankings https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/O1LcsFhN26 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 26, 2025

In the end, he came to join Hugh Freeze and company. That regime is out. Alex Golesh is in. He has decided to find a new program to play for next season. Auburn will be tasked once again with determining who will be the starting left tackle next season.

Chaplin is the fourth member of the offensive to decide to transfer out. DeAndre Carter, Favour Edwin and Seth Wilfred are all reportedly looking for a new landing spot for next season. With Wilford heading out, Chaplin marks the second upper classman to be reportedly transferring.

Four of Auburn’s starters from toward the end of the season are out of eligibility, and Connor Lew's stat for the future is unknown. With his injury, perhaps he opts to stay in college. There isn't any word of him potentially departing in the transfer portal at this time. Even if they keep him, there is some work to be done.

They'll likely have to bring in some experienced players from the portal to fortify the offensive line this upcoming season. Much of the stuff still lacks playing time. Kail Ellis is one of the few young players with any meaningful snaps.

Auburn has some offensive tackles coming in with their 2026 recruiting class. However, they're unlikely to see much action, let alone take over as a starter. If any of them are, it's because something forced the Tigers' hand.

After another dissapointing season where the team finished 5-7 again, major changes have been occuraing over the last month. A new head coach looks like he could have a very new offense in hand by the time we get to kick off in Week 1.

For more information regarding the Auburn transfer portal situation, you can refer to the tracker here.

