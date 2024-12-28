Auburn on Alert as Top RB with Alabama Roots Hits Transfer Portal
In a world full of safe roads travelled and low-risk opportunities, Makhi Hughes bet on himself. Now, he sits in front of a massive opportunity and Auburn University could end up being a beneficiary of Hughes's impending decision.
The former Tulane standout running back jumped into the portal on Friday.
Although Auburn possesses a loaded backfield, Hughes represents a serious upgrade and the ability to immediately start at running back. Can Auburn land the soon-to-be junior tailback? More importantly, should they pursue a back, despite possessing almost too much running back depth?
The Tigers added Durell Robinson from UConn to a backfield that includes junior Damari Alston and sophomore Jeremiah Cobb. Those three combined for 1,149 yards last year with Robinson getting 731 of the total.
Hughes was 10th in the nation with 1,401 yards this season.
Who is Makhi Hughes?
Originally a three-star prospect, the former Huffman High School (Birmingham, Ala.) standout committed to Appalachian State back in the summer of 2021. Three months later, he decommitted from App State, only to make his way to Tulane.
Hughes played 28 games for the Green Wave, rushing for 2,278 yards and 24 touchdowns in his two seasons. Hughes played in the Gasparilla Bowl against Florida before entering the portal. Finishing the season was important to Hughes and his teammates as most players enter the portal before the bowl.
Running Style
While the saying states that the first cut is the deepest. Hughes's approach relies on the first cut being the slightest. The player coordinates his moves ever-so-slightly, with all of his momentum shifting forward, as would-be tacklers widen their base, instead of meeting Hughes at the apex of the hole.
Despite weighing just 205 pounds, the former All-AAC player bounced off opponents that try to muscle him, especially in the secondary. Furthermore, Hughes's stiff arm casts defenders aside without the need to slow down. Think more of a jab than a haymaker.
Bottom Line
In an effort to build a stronger rushing attack to supplement what looks like a dominant receiver corps, adding Hughes helps fill a Jarquez Hunter-sized holw in the offense.
Auburn doesn't just need to improve from a yardage standpoint, they need touchdowns and points scored. With an improved defense, the offense can absolutely operate without pressure and the ability to close out opponents.
Remember, the Oklahoma debacle? Lacking the ability to end games kept Auburn from earning bowl eligibility in 2024.
Now, they want a shot at a playoff berth in 2025. Does head coach Hugh Freeze feel content he has the backfield to help accomplish that goal? We'll find out as Hughes will be heavily recruited by several SEC teams.