Auburn Center Connor Lew has NFL DNA
No matter what level of football you operate at - it always pays to build foundation stones in the trenches first.
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze is building himself an offensive line he believes is rugged, flexible and deep enough to get them through a grueling season. One key component is center Connor Lew, the pivot who played snaps as a freshman, and now projects to be a team leader as a sophomore.
"Connor Lew is already a leader," Freze declared at the SEC Media Days in Dallas. "I think he's a phenomenal football player and young man, and I think he's an NFL center. So we're excited about him and the snaps he had last year as a freshman, he did really really well."
Identifying the key character traits which can propel a college prospect all the way to the NFL is far from being an exact science, but Lew has vital leadership skills which should prove invaluable later along the line.
Of course, cracking the NFL one day will require hard work and diligence in the short term as Lew masters his craft. What will undoubtedly help Lew develop during his sophomore campaign is the quality additions Freeze has made, and who will now line up alongside the powerful pivot.
Both Ronan Chambers from Akron, and Percy Lewis from Mississippi State have switched their allegiances over to Auburn for 2024.
Using the portal effectively is helping coach Freeze refortify a unit which has been a real weakness over recent seasons. The addition of Lewis in particular will provide size and some nastiness at the tackle spot.
"Percy, you can't get enough tackle bodies in this league, and it allows us the freedom to move D-Wade (Dillon Wade) inside where I think he's going to play at the next level and be a more natural fit. It's fun to be around Percy. He's got one of the best senses of humor. He's from a down-home, country place like me," said Freeze.
Even with the quality additions, it's telling that it's the sophomore Lew who will be tasked with marshaling and organizing the unit - noteworthy because it's still so early into his collegiate playing career.
Lew having some experience next to him will clearly help his overall development, but that NFL type trajectory Freeze is highlighting will get every chance to shine.
Blending youth and experience is a fine balancing act for any coach, so how Lew performs this coming season will also reflect greatly on the decisions Freeze is currently making as the Tigers head coach.
Bookmark the name of Connor Lew - he's one to watch in 2024.