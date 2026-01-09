Auburn to Face Familiar Foe, Former SEC Quarterback in 2026 Opener vs. Baylor

The Auburn Tigers are set to face one of the nation’s most recognizable quarterbacks in their season opener next season.

Former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway has committed to the Baylor Bears, according to reports that surfaced around noon on Thursday. And coincidentally enough, Baylor is Auburn’s first opponent to open the 2026 season in September.

Lagway spent two seasons with the Gators, but he struggled at times with turnovers and multiple injuries. He recorded 4,179 passing yards and 28 touchdowns on a 62.0 completion percentage, along with 23 interceptions across his two years in Gainesville. Lagway also posted 237 yards and one touchdown on the ground across the two-season span.

Lagway originally came off the bench as a freshman behind Graham Mertz in 2024, but showed signs of promise toward the end of the season and ultimately saved former head coach Billy Napier’s job. However, despite being rated as the nation’s No. 1 quarterback and No. 3 overall player in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports, he regressed last season, leading to Napier’s firing and Lagway’s departure from Florida.

Thus, the former five-star will be the first quarterback the Tigers will line up against under the Alex Golesh Era. And standing on the other sideline will be USF transfer quarterback Byrum Brown, who was one of the best quarterbacks in the portal in this year’s cycle.

Brown is easily the highest-rated and most exciting portal quarterback that Auburn has ever brought in during the portal era, as he has seen historic production throughout his four seasons with USF.

Brown led all FBS quarterbacks with 42 total touchdowns and 347.2 yards of offense per game in 2025, and he stands as one of just 12 FBS quarterbacks to notch 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. He follows Golesh to Auburn as a veteran who knows the offense and understands the scheme, which the program hasn’t exactly seen in years.

Historic production coming to the Plains 🦅 pic.twitter.com/2ip8wzmLOU — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) January 6, 2026

So, all in all, Lagway’s commitment to Baylor and Brown’s commitment to Auburn set up a fascinating Week 1 matchup in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026. The clash between the Bears and the Tigers will also mark a rematch between Lagway and Brown, as Brown and the Bulls defeated the Gators in The Swamp last season, 18-16.

Additionally, both Lagway and Baylor will be seeking revenge on the Tigers. Auburn got the best of Baylor in the 2025 opener last season at McLane Stadium, with the Tigers’ 307-yard rushing performance lifting them to a 38-24 victory on the road, which ended up being Auburn’s most impressive win.