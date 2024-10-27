Auburn Finally Unleashes Jarquez Hunter, Feasts on Wildcats
When Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter sent out a group message this week apologizing for not carrying his team on his back - turns out he planned on setting the record straight..
Talk has been cheap down on the Plains this season, but when he came to doing his talking on the field where it really matters, the Tigers star runner delivered to the tune of 278 explosive yards.
"To be honest, I got tired of losing," Hunter declared post-game. "I told Coach, I said 'we're going to find a way to win this game. It don't matter how we do it or how it gets done, we're going to find a way.' I try to play my hardest for my teammates and coaches. I try to give my all every play I got. I tried to take advantage of my opportunities that I got today, and I tried to wear 'em out."
Freeze had battled through a bout of ill-health, but still returned to calling the shots on the sideline.
Hunter proved to be the perfect pick me up, and the solution to the lack of cohesive offensive attack, but why did it take so long for the penny to drop?
Long has coach Freeze lamented the inability to get touches for his All-SEC running back, as if he is tough to find. He had to point the finger at himself for such puzzling failings.
Better late than never then, the magical-benchmark of 20+ carries was finally achieved. The first time he gets more than 20 carries, he gets 278 yards rushing. Football isn't rocket science despite what many coaches would have you believe. Hunter's career high on the ground now puts him 4th on Auburn's all-time single game rushing list.
Some will argue that the Tigers ran into the faltering Wildcats at just the right time, but recovering from 10-points down early is a sign that this team can indeed face down adversity, especially after several disastrous implosions.
Insert Freeze.
"We've obviously had our chances to win a lot of football games this year and for whatever reason -- a lack of confidence or not making the right call or not making the right play -- things just haven't gone our way," Freeze said after the win.
Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne also proved he can be a solid game manager if Freeze lays off him a little - both with the game plan and verbally.
Playing power football has breathed some life back into the Tigers, and after a month spent playing on the road, some home comforts will be well received next week.
For as much as Freeze will be breathing a massive sigh of relief this morning, questions are bound to be asked about why he hasn't fed the proven Hunter long before now.
Hunter has served notice in no uncertain terms that he's the offensive stud for this team moving forward - NFL scouts will doubtless be having their interest peaked into the bargain. They'll be pleased at the lack of wear and tear on his body, much to the dismay of Auburn fans.
Repeating the newly found winning formula is a must do for Freeze from here on out, in all fairness, it would be madness to do anything else.