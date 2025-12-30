Five Auburn Football Players Receive Invites to Various Senior Bowls

The Auburn Tigers have a group of veterans set to make their big pitch to NFL scouts. Seniors eniors defensive end Keyron Crawford and offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright each accepted invitations to the Panini Senior Bowl.

Meanwhile, senior defensive lineman Bobby Jamison-Travis and senior tight end Brandon Frazier are bound for the Hula Bowl, and senior offensive lineman Dillon Wade was selected to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Crawford finished his senior season with 36 tackles, 9.5 TFL and 5.0 sacks. He finished the regular season with 43 total pressures, the fourth-best total in the SEC according to PFF. For his collegiate career, he had 116 tackles, 24 TFL and 11.5 sacks.

Wright played in 53 games in his Auburn career, including starting all 24 games at right guard over the last two seasons. His 53 games played are tied for 10th most in program history.

Jamison-Travis saved his best season for his last in an Auburn uniform. He started all 12 games at nose tackle and posted 36 tackles and 2.0 TFL. His 36 tackles were fourth on the team.

A native of Houston, Wade finished his collegiate career with 34 consecutive starts on the Auburn offensive line. He registered multiple knockdowns in four games and allowed only one sack on the season.

Frazier wrapped his six-year Auburn career with 55 games played, a mark that ranks in the top 10 in program history. He had 25 receptions and two touchdowns in his career.

Auburn has had at least one player selected for the Senior Bowl since 1968.

All three seniors are longstanding major events that have been held to promote prospective NFL talent for decades. These games are also typically used as fundraising opportunities to raise money for charity.

Auburn finished last season 5-7 despite a 3-0 start to the season. Head coach Hugh Freeze was shown the door in favor of Alex Golesh. While Freeze is out, he can still see a group of players he recruited to the Plains shine not too far away, down in Mobile, Ala., Arlington, Texas or DeLand, Fla.

While the Shrine and Hula Bowls have changed locations over the years, the Senior Bowl has been held in Mobile annually since 1951. After decades of being played in California, the East-West Shrine Bowl has been played in both Texas and Florida. The Hula Bowl is now in the Sunshine State after being played in Hawaii from 1960 until 2021.

