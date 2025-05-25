Auburn Football Leaves Its Mark on Top 25 Games of the Century
While the recent state of Auburn football borders on the stomach-churning, overall, the century provided Tigers fans with memorable moments. As the seniors graduate and leave The Plains, a new crop of Auburn Tigers finds their way in.
For 80 percent of this century, the team remained in the conversation as one of the nation's best. However, in previous years, the program fell on the darkest of times, failing to make bowl games and losing in embarrassing ways. Yet, if the newest crop of players can take solace in is that a legacy of big moments for the programs truly exists.
The Athletic’s David Ubben sought to list the best games of the 2000s. Ubben created a top 25, and three Auburn games landed in the top 10.
No. 9 The CamBack (2010)
When Alabama kicker Jeremy Shelley connected on a 20-yard field goal, the Tide faithful swelled with a pride and belief that Auburn would catch an embarrassing Iron Bowl loss. However, no one bothered to tell Cam Newton. In a game that cemented his legend, Newton led a furious comeback, culminating in a seven-yard touchdown pass to Philip Lutzenkirchen.
"The CamBack was the crown jewel of one of the greatest individual seasons in college football history. Newton won the Heisman Trophy and led his team to the SEC title and national championship," wrote Ubben on The Athletic.
No. 8 The One That Got Away, In More Ways Than One (2013)
With the Tigers 78 seconds from their second national championship in under five years, a former Auburn recruit took Florida State on the drive for the ages. Jameis Winston, potentially earmarked to attend Auburn, did not go because of an improper visit and landed in Tallahassee. With 65 seconds on the clock, the Bessemer, Ala., native took over at the 20-yard line.
By this time, the Auburn defense had surrendered a 21-3 lead earlier in the matchup. Now, with a lead, all they needed to do was slow the Noles down. On a 2nd-and-two from his own 28, Winston found Rashard Greene free for 49 yards, putting them in range. From there, he eventually connected with Kelvin Benjamin on a two-yard touchdown pass.
No. 3 The Kick-Six (2013)
If you look into the history of college football, you will never find a more exciting ending. Tied at 28, Alabama relied on freshman placekicker Adam Griffith to attempt a 57-yard field goal. The kick did not come close, falling into Auburn's Chris Davis in the end zone. Davis ran the ball out, receiving every sort of legal crackback block as he raced down the field.
You could hear the gasp of the crowd and the announcers' voices raise in jubilation. The mighty University of Alabama Crimson Tide fell due to a coaching gaffe and a gutsy choice from Davis. Thousands of years from now, that video will still find its way to a screen.
Auburn football, from afar, looks like a painful love. When the team wins a big game, it happens in extraordinary fashion. When they lose one, it also boggles the mind and senses.
Welcome to Auburn football, where the past will make you smile, cry, laugh, and seethe, all in the same day.