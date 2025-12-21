Auburn Losing CB to Transfer Portal

AUBURN, Ala.- Auburn Tigers cornerback Kayin Lee has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Sunday morning, a stunning move that now leaves the Auburn cornerback room down two starting cornerbacks. The initial report came from On3’s Justin Hokanson.

Auburn CB Kayin Lee plans to enter the transfer portal: https://t.co/PeoG20yThb pic.twitter.com/cB5LbpTsCG — Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) December 21, 2025

Lee started for Auburn for two consecutive seasons and spent three total seasons at Auburn. Lee now will be searching for his new home alongside cornerback Jay Crawford, who announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 16.

Lee was initially an Ohio State commit who flipped during the 2023 recruiting cycle. Auburn is now down four cornerbacks to the transfer portal, which includes Crawford, Lee, Raion Strader, and A’Mon Lane-Ganus.

Lee recorded 63 tackles and three interceptions during his time at Auburn. Lee was lined up on the other side of the field from Crawford, helping anchor the Auburn defense in the passing game.

The Alex Golesh era on the Plains is off to a rough start with roster retention, despite it being one of his top priorities when he was hired at Auburn. The number now climbs to 18 Tigers entering the transfer portal.

Defensive coordinator DJ Durkin was retained with the mindset that much of the roster would be retained. However, Auburn will lose seven of its defenders to the transfer portal thus far.

This leaves just Rayshawn Pleasant as the only Auburn cornerback who received significant playing time during the 2025 season as the only cornerback on the roster.

Auburn will now have to rely heavily on the transfer portal to bring in cornerbacks who can step into a starting role almost immediately, filling the voids left by Crawford and Lee.

It was also announced on early Sunday that starting quarterback Ashton Daniels plans to enter the transfer portal, leaving Deuce Knight as the primary quarterback remaining on the roster, prior to the transfer portal opening.

Auburn has been hit detrimentally by the transfer portal, with many of its key players from the 2025 season intending to use the portal. There is still time prior to the portal opening for players to retract their intention, and for more players to announce that they will be entering the transfer portal.

The transfer portal is set to open on Jan. 2. When it opens, expect Auburn to aggressively pursue plenty of big-name players in the portal.

